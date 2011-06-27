Used 1993 Mazda 626 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Consider the manual trans.
Purchased this vehicle in May 2010 with low miles. The interior build quality is quite good, if a little boring, with few squeaks or rattles. Economical and "spacious", it's not exactly fun to drive but gets from A to B with little fuss. The term boring aptly describes this vehicle. The frustration comes in with the infamous flashing "hold" light; replaced the component the diagnostic told me to replace, to no avail. The trouble code causes the transmission to operate only up to 3rd gear. If you're considering this vehicle, get one with the manual transmission as they were not plagued with the problems of the automatic. Haven't had any other mechanical issues.
very poor
This car right now after driving 3 or 4 miles engine quit.some time start right away or some time you have to try several time.I don't want to spend too much money to fix it. What i learn this car is totally not dependable.I will never buy any Mazda again.
Piece of @$%*&#!
I HATE THIS CAR. Problems almost since day 1. Tachometer quit within first month. Needed tranny at around 50k mi. Tape deck quit. Power antennae died and clear coat started going second year. Lighted plastic door lock covers disintegrated. Rear view mirror falls off repeatedly. Side view mirror control broken. Locks ALWAYS freeze up in wet/cold weather. Often have to unlock shift lock that has mysteriously locked itself. There's more but I'm out of room.
JUST SAY NO TO THE AUTOMATIC
This car blows. 3 TRANSMISSIONS (AT & 4cyl). 3 trannys at 101,000 miles. This thing has cost me a fortune. It finally died today- estimated 750 in repairs to pass inspection. FORGET IT!!! Problems with axles, water pump, tires, the list goes on & on. Worst car I EVER owned & no satisfaction from dealership. Trannys blow up after about 15,000 miles, everytime dealership fails to back up. Hey Mazda, if you're listening, BITE ME!! I take EXTREMELY good care of my vehicles & this is what I get. I had a '96 Honda Accord that i put 130K miles on, only having to replace timing belt & minor "maintence items".
I will buy another mazda
I have had this car for 6 months now it has 400,000 km on it now. It is the most reliable vehicle I have owned in a while. I drive the crap out of this car and it just wont die, I would buy another Mazda if they are all like this
