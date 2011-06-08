Used 1993 Mazda 626 for Sale Near Me
6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 231,021 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$1,500
- used
1999 Mazda 626201,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
- 181,113 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$4,250
- 174,425 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,996
- 237,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,999
- 116,290 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda 626 searches:
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda 626
Read recent reviews for the Mazda 626
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.237 Reviews
Report abuse
ebutera,08/06/2011
Purchased this vehicle in May 2010 with low miles. The interior build quality is quite good, if a little boring, with few squeaks or rattles. Economical and "spacious", it's not exactly fun to drive but gets from A to B with little fuss. The term boring aptly describes this vehicle. The frustration comes in with the infamous flashing "hold" light; replaced the component the diagnostic told me to replace, to no avail. The trouble code causes the transmission to operate only up to 3rd gear. If you're considering this vehicle, get one with the manual transmission as they were not plagued with the problems of the automatic. Haven't had any other mechanical issues.