Used 1990 Mazda 626 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Oldie but goodie Dave , 06/09/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Got my first one in 2002 with 120k on it, drove it for another 100k when the transmission finally crapped out. Liked it so much, I found one on eBay with 100k on it, bought it drove it cross-country (PA to CO) sight unseen and had zero mechanical issues with it. Had a timing belt fail about 6 months later, but other wise it's been great. It has a persistent oil leak (dunno where), and the A/C pooped out a while ago but that's pretty minor for a run-around/short-distance commuter car. I wish it has cup holders (tired of spilling beverages), but it still runs strong, no other mechanical issues. VERY pleased with the quality/longevity of both of these vehicles.

Awesome CAR! Rebwil , 08/10/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Best car ever! Runs with minor repairs: intake tube, clutch, air conditioning long gone, interior feel apart, but replaced it. Clutch problems lately, replaced radiator. Brakes several times. Leaks oil now, quart a month. Automatic seat belt and windows going. Still love it, and trying to hang on to it till it's twenty. Well worth the money!

old and dependable schadenfreude , 08/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car new and have put 159000 miles on it. The motor is still very strong, but has always burned oil--now about a quart every 1500 miles. I have had to replace a rear wheel bearing, both half shafts, and the radiator. The rest of the car is most original. The paint is badly faded, but I just drive it to work. Overall, the best $12000 investment I've made.

Good daily driver Jasperdog , 08/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought our Madza with 103K on the odometer, it is now up to 165K Our 626 has been a very reliable car but is now really starting to show its age. When we bought it the The paint had developed a few pinhole rust spots, there are quite a few more now, not bad, but noticable. We have had to replace the radiator, a half shaft and the air intake hose. A few months ago the AC compressor failed. One of the power window is faiing as well. Other than that the car has been VERY reliable, no problems at all with the drivetrain. I'd love to keep it, but a $800 A/C repair on a car worth only $2000 is hard to justify.