Used 2018 Mazda 6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great First Car! Stefan Slavkovic , 05/30/2018 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I have the base Sport version of the 2018 Mazda 6. I haven’t had it long enough to give it a true reliability grade but based on what I have heard from other drivers it stands above the competition. With the base version you aren’t getting all the crazy tech but you still get a comfortable, stylish ride for a very affordable price. The interior of the car is incredibly simple yet incredibly elegant. Leather trim around the majority of the inside with cloth seats don’t disappoint. A panel set up to look good and feel good at the same time. The exterior has that menacing look that some people, myself included, crave. For the price, you’re getting a top of the line vehicle aesthetically inside and out. Performance wise the car handles wonderfully, but lacks the kick you might see with the grand touring or signature versions. Overall, coming from the viewpoint of a recent college graduate who got this Mazda 6 as their first car, I would make the decision to go with it 10/10 times! If it’s in your budget, I would recommend the signature or grand touring with all the added features. But if you’re just looking for a stylish, comfortable, reliable, fun drive (minus the lack of HP) then the 2018 Mazda 6 is the car for you! Report Abuse

Fun car to drive! Mazda6 user , 06/20/2018 Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2006 Acura TL for the 2018 signature series mazda6 and am a first time Mazda owner. I was looking for a sedan that would be fun to drive but would not break my bank. I think mazda6 signature 6 with the 2.5L turbo is a very good choice for that. I am impressed with the interior and exterior design and also the practical aspect of this car being a family sedan. I like that it comes with a lot of the latest technology both in terms of safety and entertainment. I have had this car for a little over three weeks now and so far I am liking it. The torque that car has is really good but a four wheel drive option would be better with this much power. Couple of bugs/defects? I have noticed so far: The lane keep assist and another safety feature that depend on the front windshield mounted camera stops working when the car is sitting in the sun for some time and as you start driving it gives a message is that these safety features are disabled. This was not a good thing to find out specially because out here in phoenix during the summer this will be a constant issue, the dealer did not mention this to me prior to purchasing and later they said that this is an industry wide issue (not true for all vehicle, maybe some). As the interior of the car cools down the safety features are supposed to be working again but the message sometimes does not go away until you re start the car. Also I am noticing that the thermostat that measures the external temperature gives out a reading which is quite a bit off (around 5 degrees). I plan on contacting mazda customer service abut these issues and see what they have to say. Over all I am enjoing this vehicle so far. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Great Car Scott , 05/09/2018 Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 52 of 54 people found this review helpful UPDATE: I have now had the car 6 months, and I am still overall very pleased with it. For the price, it is superb. I have changed and lowered a few of my scores. The acceleration is very good, but it is not a sports sedan so don't expect it to be. The back up camera works fine, but Mazda does need to improve resolution on future models. I wish it had as an option active park assist that actually parks the car for you, but it does have the basic park assist with back up and front sensors. I got the Android Auto update for the car, and it is very good; however, I find myself using the standard Mazda interface more than Android Auto. I prefer the ease of set up and configuration with the standard Mazda infotainment system more than Android Auto. Pandora looks and interfaces better with the standard Mazda system, and I like the navigation system better on the Mazda. I typically now only use Android Auto when I am taking a trip to a completely unknown location, since I think Google Maps does a better job with traffic and updates than Mazda system. The Bose sound system is EXCELLENT. I had a Harman Kardon system in the BMW 2 series I traded in for this car that I paid extra for, and the Bose sound system blows it away. It is one of the better sounding systems I have experienced in a car. It is extremely clear with good bass. I have no regrets buying this car, and will probably purchase again in the future if they continue to refine and update this model. I have had my Mazda 6 Signature trim car for two weeks. I am very impressed with this vehicle. I traded in a BMW for this car, and I am very pleased with the overall quality, fit and finish. The interior, in my opinion, is the high point with the Napa leather, wood trim and chrome touches. This car definitely looks and feels way more expensive than the $35,000 sticker price. I was a little worried about the infotainment system after reading various reviews, but I actually like the system. I was able to sync Pandora and Stitcher radio apps easily with the car's system and my phone, contacts, and messages synced easily. I actually like the navigation system. I am looking forward to the Android Auto update that is supposed to be released soon, but I could live with the current system. The engine accelerates smoothly and with verve with the turbo engine and the ride quality is excellent. Overall, a great car and excellent value. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

Very Nice Sedan Jay Ender , 05/31/2018 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful Car has superb comfort, ergonomics and is fun to drive. I've had no problem with the infotainment system though sometimes it is a little slow, but overall nothing to worry about. It plays from USB very well, and my Samsung Android Note8 syncs fine with the system. The 2.5 turbo engine is very smooth and has more than enough power. The car is very quite on the highway and the radar cruise works very well. Steering feels great once I shut off the Lane Assist which can be somewhat annoying. Many features are customizable through the infotainment from the safety features to lighting, to door lock operation, etc. It's nice to tailor the car how you like. Overall the car has a feeling of high quality and leaves me wanting for nothing. Performance is very good and the gas mileage on a recent road trip was 37mpg, and that wasn't highway driving, but on state roads with elevational changes and no traffic. Better than I expected, no doubt. 1 Year Update: Car has maintained my original observations with a couple of updates. The gas mileage has averaged 30.6 mpg. I wish the infotainment screen would display the entire listing in XM. It cuts off part of the song title. I had Android Auto installed at no cost through Mazda. It is a nice addition, but I more often than not just use the Mazda system for most functions still. Overall great car and I still enjoy it even more than they day I purchased it. It has held up perfectly so far. Performance Comfort Report Abuse