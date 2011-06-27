Used 2015 Mazda 5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
5 Minivan
Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$27,621*
Total Cash Price
$9,570
Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$28,173*
Total Cash Price
$9,761
Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
True Cost to Own
$37,841*
Total Cash Price
$13,111
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 5 Minivan Sport 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$1,126
|$725
|$1,030
|$1,074
|$1,845
|$5,800
|Repairs
|$451
|$523
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$546
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$710
|Financing
|$515
|$414
|$306
|$192
|$69
|$1,496
|Depreciation
|$2,551
|$942
|$830
|$735
|$660
|$5,718
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,216
|$4,733
|$4,970
|$4,972
|$5,730
|$27,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 5 Minivan Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,802
|Maintenance
|$1,149
|$740
|$1,051
|$1,095
|$1,882
|$5,916
|Repairs
|$460
|$533
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$557
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$724
|Financing
|$525
|$422
|$312
|$196
|$70
|$1,526
|Depreciation
|$2,602
|$961
|$847
|$750
|$673
|$5,832
|Fuel
|$1,352
|$1,392
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,521
|$7,176
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,360
|$4,828
|$5,069
|$5,071
|$5,845
|$28,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 5 Minivan Touring 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 5A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$1,543
|$993
|$1,411
|$1,471
|$2,528
|$7,946
|Repairs
|$618
|$717
|$838
|$980
|$1,143
|$4,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$748
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$973
|Financing
|$706
|$567
|$419
|$263
|$95
|$2,050
|Depreciation
|$3,495
|$1,291
|$1,137
|$1,007
|$904
|$7,834
|Fuel
|$1,815
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$9,638
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,886
|$6,484
|$6,809
|$6,812
|$7,850
|$37,841
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Mazda 5 in Virginia is:not available
