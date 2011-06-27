Used 2006 Mazda 5 Minivan Consumer Reviews
Great Family Car Good Quality Dependable
This care / min-van is really a great design. I am surprised that Mazda is not producing them after 2015. It has the room of a small mini-van with 3rd row seats and six passengers. Admittedly the third row is not for adults on long trips. Not much room...Great for kids though. Excellent on gas at 24 in the city and 27-28 on the highway. I owned mine from 2009-2015 in that time I had to do some repairs. Nothing major. Engine is great, air conditioning runs strong and still ice-cold. My one complaint is the road noise from the low profile tires and they are SOFT so you better rotate them often and still plan on replacing them every couple years. They wear out fast!. The engine mounts on this car are also a joke. By 120,00 miles I had to replace all 3 of them. If you notice noise, vibration etc. it's the mounts. Also the front shocks / struts are not that great and I had to replace them as well. However dollar for dollar the Mazda 5 was a GREAT solution to my family needs. A really good value for the money when compared to a Nissan, Honda, or toyota...that are all much more expensive alternatives. Super fun to drive. good sound system with a sound roof. I will miss her. Zoom Zoom... When I sold her she had 164,000 miles and was still going strong. Everything worked but the windows and door locks were a little buggy. All and all still awesome for a car almost 10 years old. I took care of her so she still looked good. **Update 11-2016 car still going strong...being used by another family as a vacation car when they are in Florida....stays in garage rest of the year...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
140,000 miles Minimal issues
Purchased with 80,000 miles on it. Love the handling, hated the excessive camber in the rear causing this car to eat tires like crazy. Got a set of camber compensator links for a 3 (same suspension) and installed them myself, then had the car re-aligned. These are designed for when you lower a car they allow enough adjustment to get the camber back to spec. I used them to fix the camber issue and have not had an issue since. The car still handles great. Just had the AC die. Repair cost $750 from an honest local shop. Only Mazda parts are available to fix the AC. Make sure you shop around. Fun, quick, roomy and reliable. It even tows a motorcycle trailer while getting 24 mpg. Dump your SUV!
Mazda 5 has Zoom Zoom
This is car is just the right size for all my needs. The seats fold down to create more room than I ever expected and when they are up they give me extra space for my girls and their friends. The great thing is that it drives and parks like a car while giving me the space of a larger size minivan or SUV.
I love this little van
I am very sad I don't see more Mazda 5's on the road, because this is a terrific car. Mazda doesn't seem to advertise them on the TV or radio, and I didn't even know they existed until I was car shopping and saw it in a newspaper ad. I will not own another car because this model is perfect for me. I'm single and own a home and I can pretty much load anything into this car that a truck could carry. Ladders, Christmas trees, cabinets, 30 bags of mulch...friends. It is zippy and I don't find the acceleration slow--maybe I'm not that kind of driver. It turns on a dime and at 75k miles, I've not had a single issue with the car. Loads of room for me and my cats when we travel to PA from LA.
Excellent car for a growing family
We purchased this car because we had our third child on the way. It has been terrific! The seating configuration is very flexible and works well. We took one long trip across country with the car and it was great. The girls loved it. It has decent storage, though that goes away with the third row of seats up. It will be tough to get everything in on our next trip, but the small size outside and the large size inside is great for now.
Sponsored cars related to the 5
Related Used 2006 Mazda 5 Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner