Used 2006 Mazda 5 Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great Family Car Good Quality Dependable Aaron , 11/03/2015 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful This care / min-van is really a great design. I am surprised that Mazda is not producing them after 2015. It has the room of a small mini-van with 3rd row seats and six passengers. Admittedly the third row is not for adults on long trips. Not much room...Great for kids though. Excellent on gas at 24 in the city and 27-28 on the highway. I owned mine from 2009-2015 in that time I had to do some repairs. Nothing major. Engine is great, air conditioning runs strong and still ice-cold. My one complaint is the road noise from the low profile tires and they are SOFT so you better rotate them often and still plan on replacing them every couple years. They wear out fast!. The engine mounts on this car are also a joke. By 120,00 miles I had to replace all 3 of them. If you notice noise, vibration etc. it's the mounts. Also the front shocks / struts are not that great and I had to replace them as well. However dollar for dollar the Mazda 5 was a GREAT solution to my family needs. A really good value for the money when compared to a Nissan, Honda, or toyota...that are all much more expensive alternatives. Super fun to drive. good sound system with a sound roof. I will miss her. Zoom Zoom... When I sold her she had 164,000 miles and was still going strong. Everything worked but the windows and door locks were a little buggy. All and all still awesome for a car almost 10 years old. I took care of her so she still looked good. **Update 11-2016 car still going strong...being used by another family as a vacation car when they are in Florida....stays in garage rest of the year... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

140,000 miles Minimal issues 140000 miles , 06/01/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Purchased with 80,000 miles on it. Love the handling, hated the excessive camber in the rear causing this car to eat tires like crazy. Got a set of camber compensator links for a 3 (same suspension) and installed them myself, then had the car re-aligned. These are designed for when you lower a car they allow enough adjustment to get the camber back to spec. I used them to fix the camber issue and have not had an issue since. The car still handles great. Just had the AC die. Repair cost $750 from an honest local shop. Only Mazda parts are available to fix the AC. Make sure you shop around. Fun, quick, roomy and reliable. It even tows a motorcycle trailer while getting 24 mpg. Dump your SUV! Report Abuse

Mazda 5 has Zoom Zoom Trentonhodges , 11/21/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is car is just the right size for all my needs. The seats fold down to create more room than I ever expected and when they are up they give me extra space for my girls and their friends. The great thing is that it drives and parks like a car while giving me the space of a larger size minivan or SUV. Report Abuse

I love this little van robinnola , 09/18/2014 17 of 20 people found this review helpful I am very sad I don't see more Mazda 5's on the road, because this is a terrific car. Mazda doesn't seem to advertise them on the TV or radio, and I didn't even know they existed until I was car shopping and saw it in a newspaper ad. I will not own another car because this model is perfect for me. I'm single and own a home and I can pretty much load anything into this car that a truck could carry. Ladders, Christmas trees, cabinets, 30 bags of mulch...friends. It is zippy and I don't find the acceleration slow--maybe I'm not that kind of driver. It turns on a dime and at 75k miles, I've not had a single issue with the car. Loads of room for me and my cats when we travel to PA from LA. Report Abuse