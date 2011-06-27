Used 1991 Mazda 323 Consumer Reviews

Reliable Little Workhorse LUKE , 04/14/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought it, 14 years old but only 40,000 miles. Have driven it for two years now, adding over 20,000 miles, with no problems whatsoever. Note I owned a 1992 model before which I drove for 11 years without a single breakdown (sold it because of transatlantic move); based on that experience I didn't hesitate when I had the chance to take over this 14-year old little reliable workhorse. Report Abuse

They don't make it like that anymore panos from Greece , 01/05/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My family bought the car in 1991 as a family car. We got the 4door version Since then the vehicle has proved itself as a spacious, capable, dependable mover. We have traveled from Greece to Italy to Turkey with no concerns over its reliability, despite already counting 15 years and 250000+km on its odometer. Today even though it is no longer the main family car it surprises me with its relative economy, lively engine (though there are major oil leaks that demand regular oil checks), and large passenger and baggage spaces that even today's cars often lack. I even though of getting it from my fathers and turning it int 4WD with new engine.

Petes '91 Mazda 323 Review Petesnova , 01/27/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car couldn't be beat for the price. Reliability was unbelievable, a very fun to drive daily car. Trips to Florida were fast and very cheap. Motor and transmission were driven to 424,000 kms. All I replaced was timing belt myself (2X) and the 3 piece exhaust was done a few times over. Yes I would buy a Mazda again.

Satisfied Pugsly , 02/13/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Car was purchased for the wife to use to and from work. Best highway milleage was 42 MPG. In town average 28 MPG. Always used reg.87 octane. Very few minor problems. Would make an excellent student's car, or use around the city, and save the main vehicle for hitting the road. I would not hesitate to take it on a 3000 mile, or more, trip.