Used 2014 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
First time Mazda Owner
This car rocks!!! I traded in my 2010 Infiniti M35s - excellent car - but wanted something smaller, good looking, better on the gas mileage (main reason) but still spirited and responsive. I opted for the top of the line S Grand Touring hatchback with tech package that includes IELoop, LED brake lights, Bi-Xenon headlights, NAV, blink spot warning, etc...in pearl white. Overall I am extremely impressed with the quality of materials inside and it's handling characteristics. Driver feedback is good and it grips the road extremely well. Came with 18" stock wheels. It is just as much fun to drive than my Infiniti. The 2.5L motor is REQUIRED if you want a spirited, more aggressive experience.
Commuting is fun again
I have been driving 45 mi. per day in an older Tacoma, so perhaps I am too easily impressed... but this car is amazing. Exterior looks, check. Just look at one. Interior is wow! for a Mazda, and the seats are very comfortable. This model is loaded with tech, like the radar blind spot detection, pacing cruise control, impressive and intuitive infotainment system, adaptive headlights that steer, etc. But driving is what it's all about and it's what this Mazda is all about. It is fast and nimble. Until you hit the Sport mode button, it is really just a very tight and competent little car. The Sport mode unleashes it's inner potential and it just wants to go. I am glad I got the 2.5L!
Some early impressions
I've only been driving this Mazda 3 Touring hatchback for a little over a week, so take what I say for what it's worth. However, I am comparing this 2014 to my 2004 Mazda 6 i manual 5 speed which I traded for the current car. First, let me say I'm loving the looks of this car and enjoy the overall performance. While it's no powerhouse, the 2.0 has enough Zoom-zoom to feel spirited and enjoyable to drive. Unfortunately with the combination of 155 hp and auto transmission, there is a noticeable lack of power compared to my 10 year old Mazda 6. By comparison, I was able to attain at 0-60 time of 8.4 seconds in the 6 but only a disappointing 10.5 seconds in the new Mazda 3.
Best C-Segment car with potential to be even better
This car is really fun to dive and it is also nice to look at. After making a compromise with my wife to get a four door hatchback, I assumed that driving excitement would have to be banished. Not so! This car is a blast to toss around in the corners. The seats hold you very well in place and manual transmission is one of the best I have sampled. With all of that said I do wish that some of the money spent on technology whiz-bang was diverted to more sturdy interior materials. The stalks coming off the steering wheel feel like they might break if hit too hard and the silver plastic door handles remind you every time you exit the car that this is no BMW.
BEST CAR EVER!!
I went from a BMW 325i to this and do not miss it at all. It turns with no effort and no body roll even taking a turn at 40 mph! I drive about 30 miles a day and I average 32 mpg having a mixed road type (7 miles city, 23 highway) and it takes me about 2 weeks to get to empty. Ever since I got it, I have never spent more than $35 to fill it up on regular where as the BMW cost about $70-$80 on premium. The infotainment does get a little used to but its mostly simple. I have the feature where it can read my text messages while I'm driving (Doesn't show you the actual message for safety reasons) and it works fine with an iPhone 5c.
Sponsored cars related to the 3
Related Used 2014 Mazda 3 Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2016
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2016
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Lexus RX 350
- 2020 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2018 Mazda CX-3 SUV
- 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible
- 2005 Mazda Mazdaspeed MX-5 Miata
- 1997 Mazda MX-6
- 1994 Mazda 323
- 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible
- 2009 Mazda B-Series Truck
- 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2002 Mazda Millenia
Research Similar Vehicles
- 1991 Porsche 944
- 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage Hatchback
- 2018 Audi S5 Hatchback
- 1993 Nissan NX
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime Hatchback
- 1994 Plymouth Sundance
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE Hatchback
- 2011 Saab 9-5
- 1990 Plymouth Horizon
- 1993 Geo Storm