Used 2014 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

First time Mazda Owner justinjustin , 10/27/2013 22 of 22 people found this review helpful This car rocks!!! I traded in my 2010 Infiniti M35s - excellent car - but wanted something smaller, good looking, better on the gas mileage (main reason) but still spirited and responsive. I opted for the top of the line S Grand Touring hatchback with tech package that includes IELoop, LED brake lights, Bi-Xenon headlights, NAV, blink spot warning, etc...in pearl white. Overall I am extremely impressed with the quality of materials inside and it's handling characteristics. Driver feedback is good and it grips the road extremely well. Came with 18" stock wheels. It is just as much fun to drive than my Infiniti. The 2.5L motor is REQUIRED if you want a spirited, more aggressive experience. Report Abuse

Commuting is fun again daveshoot , 01/29/2014 43 of 45 people found this review helpful I have been driving 45 mi. per day in an older Tacoma, so perhaps I am too easily impressed... but this car is amazing. Exterior looks, check. Just look at one. Interior is wow! for a Mazda, and the seats are very comfortable. This model is loaded with tech, like the radar blind spot detection, pacing cruise control, impressive and intuitive infotainment system, adaptive headlights that steer, etc. But driving is what it's all about and it's what this Mazda is all about. It is fast and nimble. Until you hit the Sport mode button, it is really just a very tight and competent little car. The Sport mode unleashes it's inner potential and it just wants to go. I am glad I got the 2.5L! Report Abuse

Some early impressions cre8tive1 , 06/09/2014 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I've only been driving this Mazda 3 Touring hatchback for a little over a week, so take what I say for what it's worth. However, I am comparing this 2014 to my 2004 Mazda 6 i manual 5 speed which I traded for the current car. First, let me say I'm loving the looks of this car and enjoy the overall performance. While it's no powerhouse, the 2.0 has enough Zoom-zoom to feel spirited and enjoyable to drive. Unfortunately with the combination of 155 hp and auto transmission, there is a noticeable lack of power compared to my 10 year old Mazda 6. By comparison, I was able to attain at 0-60 time of 8.4 seconds in the 6 but only a disappointing 10.5 seconds in the new Mazda 3. Report Abuse

Best C-Segment car with potential to be even better lahrs37 , 09/28/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is really fun to dive and it is also nice to look at. After making a compromise with my wife to get a four door hatchback, I assumed that driving excitement would have to be banished. Not so! This car is a blast to toss around in the corners. The seats hold you very well in place and manual transmission is one of the best I have sampled. With all of that said I do wish that some of the money spent on technology whiz-bang was diverted to more sturdy interior materials. The stalks coming off the steering wheel feel like they might break if hit too hard and the silver plastic door handles remind you every time you exit the car that this is no BMW. Report Abuse