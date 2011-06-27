Used 2013 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
We Love Our Mazda
Due to difficult family urgency issues, my wife logged over 2000 miles the first month. If it hadn't been such a sweet, effortless driving experience, she couldn;t have managed it. It made the impossible possible. Most of the traveling involved mountain driving, the shortest distance to and from the destination. She felt secure making it in the Mazda. She would have gone the long way with any of our previous cars. That is saying a lot for her to feel comfortable choosing the 2 lane mountain road. She loves her I phone and frequently talks while driving. She has given up her ear buds and now loves to talk through the car using Blue Tooth. Works well for her. Given that most of our traveling has been on grades or around town, we have yet to see anything close to 40mpg. It has all been between 30-35. Still much better than our previous vehicles. We challenged the back storage behind the back seat today with a large grocery shopping trip. Even I was amazed at all we got in there (stacking it of course), with room to spare. Overall it has been a joy, a lifesaver, and is turning into a trusted friend. UPDATE 07/12/17. We now have about 42,000 miles on our car. It is still a sweet ride for us, and have had no significant problems. Average gasoline mileage has been about 30.4 mpg overall the past 4 months. For some reason that even the Mazda dealer mechanic could not explain, our average mileage was only 26.25, last October through March with one tank only yielding 23.88 mpg (all actual, not computerized estimate, same driver, same travel routes, combination in small town and highway driving, same gasoline sources ) Have yet to see anything over 35.6, even with pure highway driving. Not sure how others are obtaining 32.5 combined. The Grand Touring was a big step up in amenities for us. Our previous latest model car was a 2000 Dodge Caravan. However, if we had to do it over again, we might have held out for a car with rear camera. This car feels really blind backing up, especially in the dark, after experiencing autos with that nicety. However, WE STILL LOVE OUR MAZDA.
Fun car to drive
Bought a 2013 Mazda 3 iTouring Hatchback after the 2014's were released, so got a good deal on the car. I really like the way this car drives - it handles so nicely. The iTouring (which is the base hatchback model) has good features - automatic dual-zone climate control and advanced keyless entry (which I've gotten to really like). Road noise is higher than I'd ideally like, but similar to other cars in the class. Gas mileage (after ~600 miles, so still running in) has averaged ~32mpg (mostly city and hilly driving). Overall - I'm very happy with this car.
2013 Mazda 3 Hatchback 6-speed Review
This has been my first Mazda. I was going to go with a 2011 VW golf 6-speed, but the mazda had better MPG and better accessories already included for the price. Plus the mazda has much more room in it. I'm 6'5 and I fit wonderfully in the front seats.This has been my first manual ever driven and its been great! I bought it at 240 mi and within a month it now how 1,250 mi and the only problems that I had run into is a key fob problem, which is replaced under warranty, the boot won't close if you close it too hard, and that the back seats are WAY too small.
Love my 3!
Loved my 2011 i Touring sedan so much that I recently traded in for a 2013 Grand i Touring hatch. Didn't think it could get any better, but it did! Really love having the extra room in the hatch and the Skyactiv engine, which is going to save me about $600 bucks this year on gas. I largely agree with other consumer reviews. It is definitely a firmer ride, but handles amazingly and very is responsive (the catch phrase is zoom zoom zoom for a reason!). I actually like the construction of the cockpit-style dash, but it does take up some room leaving the overall interior on the small side. This car is one of the sportier small compacts on the market, and it is a real pleasure to drive.
A city car for a city DRIVER !
I have never considered myself a CAR GUY. I have always admired the DESIGN of cars then actually DRIVING them. My family bought 1 car six years ago that could haul two little kids around, hold all of our luggage for long road trips and that my wife could drive to work EVERYDAY...it was a MAZDA 5...and for what it is, it still handles city driving with EASE. Fast forward to this past JULY and I needed my own car to get to work when we moved to a different house. I knew I had to look at ANOTHER Mazda, but was not going to buy NEW. Online searches lead me to a USED 2013 Mazda 3i Hatchback (Mazda CERTIFIED) with 60K miles at a price I could afford. I got in the the car and immediately knew I was going to like DRIVING the thing. Pressed the PUSH-TO-START button and headed out on the road while the SALESMAN was yammering on about things that he would hope would impress me about the car and boost my own ego (I don't know if this is in the car salesman manual but they all seem to do...I would to if I was trying to sell a car BTW). The car I could hear the car engine purr when I accelerated and the car handled the road like it OWNED IT. I pretty much knew right then and there that I was going to buy the car...and I did the next day...I did not test drive another car...I didn't really have the time....and really, there was no point, it's like when you try on jacket at a store and you know you are not leaving the store without it...it FITS and it LOOKS GOOD ! I LOVE DRIVING THIS CAR ! That being said, the gas mileage has been a disappointment, but I talked to a friend that is a CAR GUY and he thinks it may need to spark plugs, so I may try to swap those out myself. The gas mileage is not horrible, but NO WAY am I getting 27+ MPG CITY right now, even if I try to drive CONSERVATIVELY for A MONTH. But my commute is only about 6 miles a day, so filling up my gas tank about ONCE A MONTH is not a big deal. Again, I have the HATCHBACK, and we JUST MOVED....the amount of furniture and STUFF I can load into that thing with the SEATS down rivals a small SUV, which is partly WHY I got a hatchback, so that's awesome ! I also do the grocery shopping and I can get ALL of my massive grocery shopping trips in the back WITHOUT putting down any seats....EASY ! LOVE THIS CAR. If you are thinking about this car, or ANY Mazda 3....DRIVE IT...and if you weren't really a DRIVER before...you might just become one ! Chicago's streets have never felt THIS GOOD !
