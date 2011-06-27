Used 2012 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
60,000 MILE UPDATE
Ive returned to update my review with three years of ownership and 60,000 miles under my belt. I take back what I said last time about the lack of driver seat comfort; a couple months after writing that I found a seating position that works for me. I lowered the seat all the way and that has eliminated all of my leg room problems. Piloting the Mazda is now a pretty comfortable experience if driving for less than a few hours. Steering and handling is still great. I replaced the stock tires with some Bridgestone Potenza summer rubber and this thing sticks to the pavement like glue.
Amazing, Fun Car with great gas mileage!
I just bought this car a couple days ago but already am in love with it!! The new SkyActiv technology is incredible. I have driven 250 miles 80% highway 20% city and am averaging 39 MPG! I love the Mazda3 styling inside and out. I got the Dolphin Gray Mica and the color is beautiful. Inside everything is really great too. I am learning all about the bluetooth system and Its amazing being able to play my Iphone music over the stereo as well and send and recieve calls =) I cant wait to be over the break in period so I can try out the engine to its full potential. The handling is outstanding as well.
Great Value
I bought this used 2012 Mazda 3 isport , Automatic 4dr, 2.0 28K miles for my daughter her senior yr in high school to last through college. We compared the used Corolla, Sentra, Elantra, Civic for a max price of $12000 and found the Mazda3 the best value. It has a "Good" rating from the IIHS-which is the highest, 4 wheel disc brakes, ABS, stability control, multiple airbags. Good reliability, Great handling, comfortable, easy to use controls and layout. 60/40 split folding rear seat. We get 35mpg/highway, 14.5 gallon fuel tank makes for 450 miles on a tank!. I do most of the regular service, so the oil, air filter, cabin filter, wipers were fairly easy to change out.
Mazda3 skyactiv
Traded my 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with 200k on it. Great car and it got me 30mpg! The only reason I got the Mazda3 sedan was for the 39mpg (manual trans). So far, with 3k miles, I have been avg 38.2. That's better than my last car but... Pros: when in the right gear, it has some get up and go (for a 4cycl) Bluetooth is great. Works very well with iphone, hands free calls that are voice controlled are great, and streaming music. Handles well, seems sporty Of course the MPG is the real sell. Cons: the seats are horrible! I commute 1hr20min each way every day. 78miles each way every day adds up. This is a huge deal for me. The savings in gas is great but the seats suck!
2012 Mazda 3 with 1200 miles on it now.
I got my Mazda 3 when it had 15 miles on it, and now it has around 1200. I love this car. I upgraded from a 2004 Passat. The SKYACTIV-G engine truly performs. I've been getting a combined 34.8 mpg with mostly city driving but with a few long distance bouts. On my distance trips, I've been getting 40-44 mpg at around 70 mph. I generally drive like a grandpa but it's difficult NOT to accelerate quickly in this car! The seats are not nearly as bad as what other people say. I'm 6'0 and they fit me rather well. As for the complaints about the interior controls, I find them rather intuitive. In regards to weird noises from the engine, I haven't heard anything.
Sponsored cars related to the 3
Related Used 2012 Mazda 3 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner