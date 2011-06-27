Used 2012 Mazda 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

60,000 MILE UPDATE hoveringfalcon , 02/11/2015 i Touring 4dr Sedan w/SKYACTIV-G (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 44 of 45 people found this review helpful Ive returned to update my review with three years of ownership and 60,000 miles under my belt. I take back what I said last time about the lack of driver seat comfort; a couple months after writing that I found a seating position that works for me. I lowered the seat all the way and that has eliminated all of my leg room problems. Piloting the Mazda is now a pretty comfortable experience if driving for less than a few hours. Steering and handling is still great. I replaced the stock tires with some Bridgestone Potenza summer rubber and this thing sticks to the pavement like glue. Report Abuse

Amazing, Fun Car with great gas mileage! rbtower2 , 11/12/2011 44 of 46 people found this review helpful I just bought this car a couple days ago but already am in love with it!! The new SkyActiv technology is incredible. I have driven 250 miles 80% highway 20% city and am averaging 39 MPG! I love the Mazda3 styling inside and out. I got the Dolphin Gray Mica and the color is beautiful. Inside everything is really great too. I am learning all about the bluetooth system and Its amazing being able to play my Iphone music over the stereo as well and send and recieve calls =) I cant wait to be over the break in period so I can try out the engine to its full potential. The handling is outstanding as well.

Great Value dakotabmr , 11/20/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this used 2012 Mazda 3 isport , Automatic 4dr, 2.0 28K miles for my daughter her senior yr in high school to last through college. We compared the used Corolla, Sentra, Elantra, Civic for a max price of $12000 and found the Mazda3 the best value. It has a "Good" rating from the IIHS-which is the highest, 4 wheel disc brakes, ABS, stability control, multiple airbags. Good reliability, Great handling, comfortable, easy to use controls and layout. 60/40 split folding rear seat. We get 35mpg/highway, 14.5 gallon fuel tank makes for 450 miles on a tank!. I do most of the regular service, so the oil, air filter, cabin filter, wipers were fairly easy to change out.

Mazda3 skyactiv rxb3 , 01/18/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful Traded my 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT with 200k on it. Great car and it got me 30mpg! The only reason I got the Mazda3 sedan was for the 39mpg (manual trans). So far, with 3k miles, I have been avg 38.2. That's better than my last car but... Pros: when in the right gear, it has some get up and go (for a 4cycl) Bluetooth is great. Works very well with iphone, hands free calls that are voice controlled are great, and streaming music. Handles well, seems sporty Of course the MPG is the real sell. Cons: the seats are horrible! I commute 1hr20min each way every day. 78miles each way every day adds up. This is a huge deal for me. The savings in gas is great but the seats suck!