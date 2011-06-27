Used 2005 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Find a better car for the money buy it!!
Odometer just turned 61k. Has not been to the garage for anything. Stay below 70 MPH in the highway and you'll get 30+ MPG. Aside from the "cheapy" wiper blade used and easily worn seat upholstery, the car is still in perfect shape or showroom quality. It is fun to drive an a windy and twisty roads. It also goes 110 MPH+, just do it safely. I do my own maintenance and been using hi-grade synthetic oil and K&N air filter. If you can find a better car value than Mazda 3, buy it.. it will be hard to find one. PS, check your battery water periodically. Enjoy!
Good Value - All Around Car
I recently picked up a 2005 Mazda 3s, with the 5spd, as a grocery-getter / everyday workhorse. I wanted something versatile, reliable, and cheap to maintain, with above average city mpg. However, I also love driving, so I wanted to make sure it was still fun and very much a "driver's car". The 3s has been good-to-excellent on all counts. The shifter is superb. Somedays, I actually like it better than the shifter on my M5. The handling is precise, like a go-cart. The brakes are good. In combined driving, I average about 28-30mpg without fail. Typical trip to the pump is 11gals for 330mi. Decent - but if fuel economy is your absolute top priority, buy a Prius because it will crush this.
3 years of cross country driving
Where should I begin? I think I've truly put my 2005 mazda3 hatchback to the test. I'm now 24 and I've put exactly 50,000 miles on my hatchie since 1-2006 packing up my life and somehow managing to get every box, bag and loose item into the back all 9 times; yes, I've lived a crazy past 3.5 years and yes I don't own any furniture hah and yes, this car is magical! I can't complain a second about my Mazda so far, have had no problems. I've kept up on my oil changes, got new tires last summer, and here I will now mention that I've put my hatchie through 3 brutal Michigan and Minnesota winters and the baby is still as good as new. I recommend the heck out of this car!
ZOOM ZOOM
I was in the market For a new car i test drove a couple Then the Three Came along WOW i was very impressed the The ride resembles that of a BMW! Handles Very NICE Everything Is layed out were it should be my Mazda 3s is everything I wwas lookingfor in a car Thanks Mazda J
This car Rocks
Being an exclusive Mazda driver for the past 15 years, I have driven Proteges, 626's and Tributes. This model by far has the most bang for the buck. Luxurious interior, adequate power, 17 " WHEELS, sleek refined body, wide Euro footprin - this car is a charmer. If you compare the BMW 1 series in styling and body characteristics you will see many similarities. An awesome car for the money!
