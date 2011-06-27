Used 2005 Mazda 3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Find a better car for the money buy it!! Sam , 07/14/2008 36 of 36 people found this review helpful Odometer just turned 61k. Has not been to the garage for anything. Stay below 70 MPH in the highway and you'll get 30+ MPG. Aside from the "cheapy" wiper blade used and easily worn seat upholstery, the car is still in perfect shape or showroom quality. It is fun to drive an a windy and twisty roads. It also goes 110 MPH+, just do it safely. I do my own maintenance and been using hi-grade synthetic oil and K&N air filter. If you can find a better car value than Mazda 3, buy it.. it will be hard to find one. PS, check your battery water periodically. Enjoy! Report Abuse

Good Value - All Around Car davidej123 , 05/09/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I recently picked up a 2005 Mazda 3s, with the 5spd, as a grocery-getter / everyday workhorse. I wanted something versatile, reliable, and cheap to maintain, with above average city mpg. However, I also love driving, so I wanted to make sure it was still fun and very much a "driver's car". The 3s has been good-to-excellent on all counts. The shifter is superb. Somedays, I actually like it better than the shifter on my M5. The handling is precise, like a go-cart. The brakes are good. In combined driving, I average about 28-30mpg without fail. Typical trip to the pump is 11gals for 330mi. Decent - but if fuel economy is your absolute top priority, buy a Prius because it will crush this.

3 years of cross country driving ellenmagellen , 06/09/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Where should I begin? I think I've truly put my 2005 mazda3 hatchback to the test. I'm now 24 and I've put exactly 50,000 miles on my hatchie since 1-2006 packing up my life and somehow managing to get every box, bag and loose item into the back all 9 times; yes, I've lived a crazy past 3.5 years and yes I don't own any furniture hah and yes, this car is magical! I can't complain a second about my Mazda so far, have had no problems. I've kept up on my oil changes, got new tires last summer, and here I will now mention that I've put my hatchie through 3 brutal Michigan and Minnesota winters and the baby is still as good as new. I recommend the heck out of this car!

ZOOM ZOOM Jason baltimore , 03/27/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I was in the market For a new car i test drove a couple Then the Three Came along WOW i was very impressed the The ride resembles that of a BMW! Handles Very NICE Everything Is layed out were it should be my Mazda 3s is everything I wwas lookingfor in a car Thanks Mazda J