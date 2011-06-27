Used 2005 Maserati Quattroporte Consumer Reviews

How to buy a Maserati roman615 , 03/02/2015 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6AM) 20 of 23 people found this review helpful Just bought a 2005 Maserati. One of the best cars ever! Styling is amazing! Drives like a dream. So many people say bad things about this car and they may very well be true. However, buy a low mileage older car where the kinks are already worked out and you get a Ferrari for the price of a Ford. Will it cost more to maintain? Sure. But the driving experience is worth every penny! Mine has 38K miles and there are a few idiosyncrasies but I wouldn't trade it for anything. Say what you will but I will be smiling from ear to ear as I pass your BMW, Mercedes, Audi, or whatever. If you are wanting a true enthusiast's car that looks as good as it drives, this is it! Report Abuse

Worst Quality EVER forspam , 10/14/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought with 9,000 miles and 12 months left on warranty. More time with Ferrari/Maserati Houston than driving. Throw-out bearing/seals warranty replaced but clutch plate not covered ($1000 part). Software problems=failed plugs ($1000). Failure both fuel pumps ($3,500). Door mechanism failure, plus numerous trips to get transmission software upgrades. Car has total 15,000 miles on odometer. Even the most trivial parts are special order from Italy. I will NEVER buy an Italian car again.

Not Ready for Prime-Time Player Murrayr1 , 12/11/2005 11 of 13 people found this review helpful I may be the only person in the US to own two Maserati Quattroportes. My first had multiple problems that included sensors, transmission and finally the main computer; all in the first three months of ownership. OK, anything is possible with a new model, right? Maserati of NA gave me a new one and I had the transmission re-built (clutch and throw-out bearing) same as the first. The dealer bent over backward to help. Corporate gave me a song and dance about wanting to study my car and then sold it without disclosing the problems. Beware, the "clutch is a wear item", 2500 to replace (they did mine free due to 3k miles) and , "good for 20k mi" (srvce mgr). Not disclosed.

Looks Good But Hunk Of Junk dane17 , 01/15/2013 11 of 13 people found this review helpful This car is strictly "looks only", it is not reliable or even close to it. I have already sank $13,760 in repairs at only 23K miles. This is totally unacceptable for a $140K car when new. I am taking it to the auction next week to "unload" before it can empty my wallet again. But if you want a sharp car that sits good in the driveway - this is it! Just don't drive it anywhere!!