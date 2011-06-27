Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Great used buy luxury GT but slow car
mastersj, 02/26/2011
I love this car except it is VERY SLOW and heavy and lacks the performance of similar cars like the Mercedes SL63 AMG and BMW M6. I mean come on Maserati, 0-60 in 5.1 seconds! Thats slow as can be considering my BMW M3 costs half as much and is much faster! Also, Maserati drops like a rock in value. Best bet is to buy a 1-2 year old car and save 50%! The looks and interior are superior however to BMW and Mercedes in price point however! So if you want a great cruiser and not a performance coupe, Maserati is the ticket. Otherwise, I would look at an AMG Mercedes like the CL63 AMG or SL63 AMG or maybe a Porsche 911 Turbo for same amount of money. Perhaps even an Aston Martin V12 Vantage.
