  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Maserati GranTurismo
  4. Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo
  5. Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 GranTurismo
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all GranTurismos for sale
List Price Estimate
$28,232 - $41,051
Used GranTurismo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great used buy luxury GT but slow car

mastersj, 02/26/2011
5 of 8 people found this review helpful

I love this car except it is VERY SLOW and heavy and lacks the performance of similar cars like the Mercedes SL63 AMG and BMW M6. I mean come on Maserati, 0-60 in 5.1 seconds! Thats slow as can be considering my BMW M3 costs half as much and is much faster! Also, Maserati drops like a rock in value. Best bet is to buy a 1-2 year old car and save 50%! The looks and interior are superior however to BMW and Mercedes in price point however! So if you want a great cruiser and not a performance coupe, Maserati is the ticket. Otherwise, I would look at an AMG Mercedes like the CL63 AMG or SL63 AMG or maybe a Porsche 911 Turbo for same amount of money. Perhaps even an Aston Martin V12 Vantage.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all GranTurismos for sale

Related Used 2011 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles