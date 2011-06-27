Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport Consumer Reviews
There are limited options on this vehicle
I obtained this vehicle with every option offered. Even the carbon fiber trim. The vehicle is a little disappointing. The GPS is incredibly horrible. It is not touch screen and there are no street names listed other than the street you are travelling on. If you purchase Sirius radio, the real time traffic option will not work with this 2013 vehicle. The sound system is not loud enough when travelling with the top down. In terms of comfort, it is wonderful. The acceleration could be a lot better. This is a heavy vehicle. Very smooth ride. Engine sounds amazing and the vehicle definitely draws attention. The top takes a little long to retract compared to other convertibles.
STAY AWAY!! MAJOR RIP-OFF!!
I leased my 2013 Maserati from Maserati of Manhattan. Initially there was some issue getting the lease approved because the dealership didn't provide the proper paperwork. More importantly, the battery on the car died 4 times in 2 years. One was replaced a year ago and now the Maserati service is telling me it needs to be replaced again. What's more, they're charging me $500, claiming that the warranty doesn't cover it because the mileage on the car is TOO LOW!!!!!! Also, about a year ago they had to replace tire that formed a "bubble" and returned the car to me with the tire inflated to twice the normal pressure!! I contacted the Long Island Maserati service and basically was told they they "forgot" to balance the tire pressure. They haven't, however, forget to charge me in excess of $500!! I have already registered a complaint with Maserati Headquarters about 1 year ago. I'm currently in process of consulting a lemon-law attorney to break the lease. Add to that the disasterous GPS and screen control, a poorly-functioning iPod connector and rain wipers that had to be changed twice in less than 2 years, and you'll get the picture. The biggest mistake I made was to swipe my beautiful Jag XKR that ran like a dream and didn't give me any troubles at all for this insanely overpriced, worst-serviced car. Stay away!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the GranTurismo Convertible
Related Used 2013 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Sport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner