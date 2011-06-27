  1. Home
Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Features & Specs

More about the 2010 GranTurismo Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$135,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/376.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Torque361 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower433 hp @ 7600 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$135,800
2 rear headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$135,800
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Aluminum Pedalsyes
Dual Color Interioryes
Drilled Leather for Central Seat Zonesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$135,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,800
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,800
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddlesyes
Windstopyes
Car Coveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity6.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4365 lbs.
Gross weight5026 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length192.2 in.
Height53.3 in.
EPA interior volume90.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.8 in.
Width72.7 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Exterior Colors
  • Giallo Granturismo
  • Grigio Nuvolari
  • Blu Nettuno Metallic
  • Grigio Alfieri Metallic
  • Bordeaux Pontevecchio Metallic
  • Bianco Fuji Pearlescent
  • Nero
  • Blu Oceano Metallic
  • Grigio Granito Metallic
  • Grigio Touring Metallic
  • Bianco Eldorado
  • Blu Mediterraneo
  • Nero Carbonio Metallic
  • Rosso Mondiale
Interior Colors
  • Bordeaux, premium leather/alcantara
  • Pearl Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Blu Profondita, premium leather/alcantara
  • Nero, premium leather
  • Rosso Corallo, premium leather/alcantara
  • Cuoio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Marrone Corniola, premium leather/alcantara
  • Grigio Medio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Avorio, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sabbia, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$135,800
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
285/30R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$135,800
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$135,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
