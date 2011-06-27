Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Features & Specs
|Overview
See GranTurismo Convertible Inventory
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.6/376.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Torque
|361 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|433 hp @ 7600 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|remote trunk release
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|manual rear seat easy entry
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Aluminum Pedals
|yes
|Dual Color Interior
|yes
|Drilled Leather for Central Seat Zones
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|fixed center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles
|yes
|Windstop
|yes
|Car Cover
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Front track
|62.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|6.1 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4365 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5026 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|Length
|192.2 in.
|Height
|53.3 in.
|EPA interior volume
|90.5 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|115.8 in.
|Width
|72.7 in.
|Rear track
|62.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|285/30R20 tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the GranTurismo Convertible
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$135,800
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Maserati Levante
- 2020 Ghibli
- 2020 Quattroporte
- 2019 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Levante
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Ghibli
- Maserati Quattroporte 2019
- Maserati GranTurismo Convertible 2019