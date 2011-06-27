  1. Home
2020 Maserati Ghibli Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Pros
Flare and looks

Dr Ronald J Hall, 05/03/2020
S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Don’t read all the bad reviews. This is a driving man’s car , not a ratings type script. Most complemented vehicle I ever owned. Get all the options with 21 inch wheels. And enjoy driving again.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
