2020 Maserati Ghibli Sedan Consumer Reviews

Dr Ronald J Hall , 05/03/2020 S Q4 GranSport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

Don’t read all the bad reviews. This is a driving man’s car , not a ratings type script. Most complemented vehicle I ever owned. Get all the options with 21 inch wheels. And enjoy driving again.