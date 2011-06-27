Used 2015 Maserati Ghibli Sedan Consumer Reviews

Ghibli/Ferrari! Jon Peterson , 09/15/2015 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 59 of 61 people found this review helpful The car magazine guys are crazy . This is a great car. for the price of a 5 series or boring E class you get an all wheel drive Ferrari powered car and you can pre-pay for all service costs for 4 years for less than $2000.00. People complain about Chrysler parts ... but they don't call these same parts Chrysler when the see them in a Mercedes! (most modern Chrysler stuff is from when Mercedes owned them) Certified deals are out there making it an even better choice (5 year 100,000 mile certified warranty). When in Manual setting it STAYS in gear . When in Sport the engine sound is as good as it gets. Drama + head turning + Ferrari ... this car has a soul... go drive one! Ferrari engine built on a Mercedes/Chrysler block .. Italian style ... American electronics that work .. German 8 speed manu/matic transmission... what is not to like? Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Maserati Ghibili S Q4; It's That Car You Will Love Danny Forge , 03/06/2016 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful The new Maserati Ghibili S Q4 will have you taking rides that you normally would not take. It is Q4 quick, handling is fantastic and the interior is plain but elegant. Many will notice this is not the typical everyday Mercedes that are all too common. Many will notice this the Ghibili is packing some power simply at start-up. Many will also like to go for a ride. I really like the trunk space! The lines are unequivocally unmatched with a simply beautiful paint job that was meant to last. The wheels are sweet and the stagger is perfect. Now, for the just ok. The stereo needs aftermarket help and the gas mileage is not that great. Anyhow, go drive one and get to know it! The Maserati Ghibili and I think you will find that it really is a car that you will love. I put in a 10" JL sub and amp. Lots of cutting but came out fantastic. UPDATE: after owning this car for a couple years now I've put a set of Michelin 3+ and the ride even better than it was before ! I am very pleased with my purchase and happy I did not buy an Audi, Mercedes or BMW. UPDATE: The more I drive this car the more enjoyable it has become. There is nothing new to report. I am pleased with my choice over the other noted above. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfect balance between a smooth and sporty ride Paolo , 09/04/2015 S Q4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful If your priority is a very smooth ride there might be other good choices, however, if you (like me...) actually also enjoy driving, this is a GREAT choice. I agree with some criticism about the interior, a few marginal features could have be done better, but overall I tested many other cars in this class and no one came close to offer the same emotions and pleasure. Update: after 36 months still very happy and deeply in love with this car !! Best vehicle I ever (& proudly) owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Extremely happy with our 2016 Gibli S TBayFlorida , 05/23/2016 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful While our GHIBLI S may be at the low end of available Maserati's, this vehicle is as much fun to drive as any vehicle we might have considered within our budget and by fun, I mean not only a sexy eye catching style inside and out, but a head turning beauty that wakes-up lookers with a sporty roar from those quad pipes which competing vehicles just can't match, all with a comfort that makes my wife and I smile ear to ear with every mile we drive. In our younger years, we've had a brand new Corvette and some Mercedes too, including a 560 SL, all of which we have grown tired of over time. We briefly considered a BMW, but it seems nearly every college kid has one now or at least a friend who does and quite frankly, there are so many BMW's on the road today, they are even becoming boring to the eye. So, this time, while we had our eye on the upcomming re-styled 2017 Porche Panamera, we just got tired of waiting and found ourselves attracted to the Maserati Gibli. Not only did we save some cash, but we are convinced we made the right choice when chossing the GIBLI S instead of the Panamera. We just took our first long distance road trip (about 2500 miles) and we probably received more compliments about our Maserati in a week, than in a lifetime of driving other vehicles, because it is simply the nicest vehicle we've ever had. We love ours!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse