Used 2006 Lotus Exige Consumer Reviews
An Amazing Car - But Not For Everyone
The Exige is an amazing machine. Steering feel, braking & cornering are all phenomenal. The car is also beautiful to look at while being functional. I love mine, but prospective buyers need to know what they're getting. The car is not for everyone and you have to be willing to deal with its total impracticalities. It's basically a 4 wheel motorcycle. The car is best used on twisty back roads or on track. Commuting or highway cruising is a waste, in my opinion. You have to accept the attention that the car draws. It's a surprisingly comfortable car once inside. Ingress and egress are tricky but get easier with a little practice. Nothing comes close to an Exige for the money.
Exige, Mighty Mini Supercar
Exige will take you're breath away. Not a practical utilitarian car by any means. This car car is designed for one purpose: to be driven on back twisty roads where the adrenaline flows through your veins. This is a "me" car that spells out individuality with F1 roots. This car is for serious drivers in a small niche track drivers, car enthusiasts and those that want pure performance without killing the pocket book. From its 150lb chassis to the hand layer fiber body it is definitely worth the wait for an order to be processed for the US market. I waited since 2004 for mine since the first US announcement for ramp up in Nov 2005, delivery was Feb 2006. Only 300 made and I'm glad I got mine.
wow
This has to be the funnest car I have ever had. Maybe not the fastest but I can take any turn at any speed. You have got to have one; it IS the BEST.
You Wear this Car
The Exige and you become one. You can feel everything that goes on. Every bump, every crack. There are no surprises. This is the best Lotus ever. Colin is smiling!
new lotus owner
I researched this car for a while before I bought it. The car is fantastic to drive. The interior space is comfortable but yes it is somewhat spartan. However, it is a sport car and not a luxury car. The acceleration is crazy fast. The feel of the car while driving is like being part of the car itself. I have the upgraded stereo and the touring package so I can listen to great music and smell the wonderful scent of leather. Imagine a smooth ribbon of highway, the sun on your shoulder and your hands wrapped around a machine that is capable of unleashing a fury of raw energy and you are in command. This car is worth every penny and the few negatives, like high maintenances charges are worth it.
