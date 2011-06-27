Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Road Car sdbconsulting , 07/30/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Yes, yes, yes . It's an out of date design, it's an out of date platform, drive train, etc, etc . But for those of us who travel a lot, it's very comfortable, reasonable fuel efficient on the highway for the size (24 mpg), very safe, and I have found it to be as reliable as anything else I've owned (Benz, Volvo, Cadillac). I wouldn't pay the price for a new one, but I can buy one of these behemoths as a program car with a few miles on it for a reasonable price, still under warranty, put 100k miles on it in two years, then turn it and not lose too much money. Edmunds rates it a "6". Owners of the car rate it a "10". 'nuff said. Report Abuse

The Last Great American Luxery Car qcdude , 06/27/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I read about the end of production being set 4 8/2011 & I started seaching 4 a low mileage 2010, can't afford new 1. After 3 months I found a clean Continental Edition w/13K & got the dealer down 2 4k below kbb. I took a 300 mile highway trip today after 3 weeks of local travel & I can't believe that this car is being discontinued. I had a Park Avenue years ago and this TC is superior when it comes to ride comfort & neutralizing road noise, seating is lg & plush. The power is adequate 4 this type of vehicle & I got 27 mpg (all flat terain). My first 3 weeks of local travel was only 19. I paid $800 less 4 this slightly used TC than I paid 4 a new fully loaded Accord that I now hate 2 drive.

Awesome Town Car! RWaters , 02/11/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my 16th Lincoln Town Car since 1986 and it is the best Town Car I have owned to date. The elegance, style, comfort, handling and amenities are awesome as usual. The 2010 Town Car is still the best American rear- wheel drive sedan on the market today.

Last great American Car! Marty , 02/18/2019 Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car will outlast ANY car on the road. 26 mpg on the highway for a V8...Safe, comfortable, and bullet proof driving. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value