Vehicle overview

If you have a 2010 Lincoln Town Car and need to pick someone up at your local airport, you'll almost certainly be mistaken for a livery driver. That's better than being mistaken for a cab driver (an honor reserved for Crown Vic owners), but it's also an indication of how far this once-mighty marque has fallen. A Town Car used to be a status symbol that impressed your neighbors and fellow motorists. These days, the only people driving Town Cars are chauffeurs and the occasional private owner who almost certainly neglected to test-drive the competition.

When we say that a car might have been competitive a few decades ago, it's usually a figure of speech. But in the Town Car's case, we mean it literally. The big Lincoln rides on a dated platform and has undergone only a handful of revisions since. Even SUVs are now switching in droves from body-on-frame to unibody construction, yet the Town Car soldiers on as the only body-on-frame passenger car on the market. It also throws in a truck-style solid rear axle for good measure.

The results are unpleasant. Handling abilities are poor relative to modern cars, and that rear axle seriously degrades the car's ride and handling on broken pavement. In the powertrain department, the 4.6-liter V8 makes 239 horsepower -- less than most current V6s -- albeit with a respectable 287 pound-feet of torque. Another downside is fuel economy, as it checks in at a thirsty 19 mpg combined, thanks in part to the archaic four-speed automatic transmission.

The nicest thing we can say about the Town Car is that it's really roomy. It has seating for six and loads of cargo volume. But we're confident that you and your passengers will fit just fine in luxury sedans of more recent vintage. Superior and cheaper rivals include the Hyundai Genesis, Lexus ES 350 and Toyota Avalon. The Chrysler 300C provides similar luxury, available V8 power and an extended-wheelbase version to boot. Indeed, just about any modern-day luxury car is a better choice than the 2010 Lincoln Town Car. If you don't own a limousine company, do yourself a favor and look elsewhere.