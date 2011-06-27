  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Town Car
  4. Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2010 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available extended-wheelbase model, cavernous trunk.
  • Nautical handling, sluggish acceleration, poor fuel economy, dated design.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Lincoln Town Car for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$4,980 - $8,500
Used Town Car for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Lincoln Town Car is a big luxury car from a bygone era that simply can't hack it against newer models.

Vehicle overview

If you have a 2010 Lincoln Town Car and need to pick someone up at your local airport, you'll almost certainly be mistaken for a livery driver. That's better than being mistaken for a cab driver (an honor reserved for Crown Vic owners), but it's also an indication of how far this once-mighty marque has fallen. A Town Car used to be a status symbol that impressed your neighbors and fellow motorists. These days, the only people driving Town Cars are chauffeurs and the occasional private owner who almost certainly neglected to test-drive the competition.

When we say that a car might have been competitive a few decades ago, it's usually a figure of speech. But in the Town Car's case, we mean it literally. The big Lincoln rides on a dated platform and has undergone only a handful of revisions since. Even SUVs are now switching in droves from body-on-frame to unibody construction, yet the Town Car soldiers on as the only body-on-frame passenger car on the market. It also throws in a truck-style solid rear axle for good measure.

The results are unpleasant. Handling abilities are poor relative to modern cars, and that rear axle seriously degrades the car's ride and handling on broken pavement. In the powertrain department, the 4.6-liter V8 makes 239 horsepower -- less than most current V6s -- albeit with a respectable 287 pound-feet of torque. Another downside is fuel economy, as it checks in at a thirsty 19 mpg combined, thanks in part to the archaic four-speed automatic transmission.

The nicest thing we can say about the Town Car is that it's really roomy. It has seating for six and loads of cargo volume. But we're confident that you and your passengers will fit just fine in luxury sedans of more recent vintage. Superior and cheaper rivals include the Hyundai Genesis, Lexus ES 350 and Toyota Avalon. The Chrysler 300C provides similar luxury, available V8 power and an extended-wheelbase version to boot. Indeed, just about any modern-day luxury car is a better choice than the 2010 Lincoln Town Car. If you don't own a limousine company, do yourself a favor and look elsewhere.

2010 Lincoln Town Car models

The 2010 Lincoln Town Car is a full-size luxury sedan available in two trim levels that correspond to the available wheelbases. All Town Cars seat six people, thanks to a three-person front bench. The regular-wheelbase Town Car Signature Limited comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, a power-closing trunk, rear park assist, 40/20/40-split front bench seats with power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, heated front seats, power-adjustable pedals, driver memory functions, a tilt steering column, a leather- and wood-trimmed steering wheel with audio and climate controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a stereo with a six-CD changer.

The Signature L adds 6 inches of wheelbase and therefore substantially more rear-seat legroom (not that the regular Town Car was lacking in this department). It also features heated rear seats, rear-seat audio and climate controls, a folding armrest with a storage bin and two power points, redundant front passenger seat fore-and-aft control and rear-seat vanity mirrors.

Options for both trim levels include chrome-clad wheels, whitewall tires and xenon headlights. The Continental Edition package adds 17-inch chrome wheels, chrome B-pillars and special badging and interior stitching.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Lincoln Town Car gets an optional Continental Edition package that adds 17-inch chrome wheels, chrome B-pillars and special badging and interior stitching.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2010 Lincoln Town Car comes with a flex-fuel 4.6-liter V8 good for 239 hp and 287 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard. Expect a 0-60 time in the mid-8-second range for the Signature Limited and longer for the heavier Signature L. EPA fuel economy estimates are 16 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

Safety

The 2010 Lincoln Town Car comes standard with front-seat side airbags, but it doesn't offer side curtain airbags for the first or second rows. Antilock brakes and traction control are also standard, but stability control is unavailable. The Town Car received the top five-star rating from the government in all crash test categories, and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Town Car the highest rating of "Good" for offset frontal impacts.

Driving

The 2010 Lincoln Town Car is what we'd call deceptively slow. There's plenty of low-end torque, but the aged V8 runs out of breath quickly, resulting in acceleration that's bested by virtually every other luxury sedan on the market. Freeway cruising is smooth and serene as long as you don't hit any seams or cracks, in which case the hoary suspension will start jiggling around. Still, the ride is comfortable in a "welcome aboard!" sort of way. Also, compared to past Town Cars (which admittedly sets the bar rather low), the current edition isn't completely devoid of athleticism. This is all relative, however, as it's impossible to mask such unsophisticated underpinnings.

Interior

The Town Car's interior offers ample passenger accommodations and a massive trunk (21 cubic feet) capable of swallowing a whole bunch of stuff. The Signature L adds an extended wheelbase for even more rear-seat legroom, rivaled only by Chrysler's extended-wheelbase 300C and luxury sedans with heftier price tags. The seats are nice and comfy, but they have virtually no lateral support.

Audio and climate controls are straightforward, but high-tech goodies are in short supply. The dash retains the same flat T-shape design that has been in the Town Car since the 1980s, so if you've owned a big Lincoln before (or driven a lot of limos), you'll feel right at home.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lincoln Town Car.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Road Car
sdbconsulting,07/30/2010
Yes, yes, yes . It's an out of date design, it's an out of date platform, drive train, etc, etc . But for those of us who travel a lot, it's very comfortable, reasonable fuel efficient on the highway for the size (24 mpg), very safe, and I have found it to be as reliable as anything else I've owned (Benz, Volvo, Cadillac). I wouldn't pay the price for a new one, but I can buy one of these behemoths as a program car with a few miles on it for a reasonable price, still under warranty, put 100k miles on it in two years, then turn it and not lose too much money. Edmunds rates it a "6". Owners of the car rate it a "10". 'nuff said.
The Last Great American Luxery Car
qcdude,06/27/2011
I read about the end of production being set 4 8/2011 & I started seaching 4 a low mileage 2010, can't afford new 1. After 3 months I found a clean Continental Edition w/13K & got the dealer down 2 4k below kbb. I took a 300 mile highway trip today after 3 weeks of local travel & I can't believe that this car is being discontinued. I had a Park Avenue years ago and this TC is superior when it comes to ride comfort & neutralizing road noise, seating is lg & plush. The power is adequate 4 this type of vehicle & I got 27 mpg (all flat terain). My first 3 weeks of local travel was only 19. I paid $800 less 4 this slightly used TC than I paid 4 a new fully loaded Accord that I now hate 2 drive.
Awesome Town Car!
RWaters,02/11/2010
This is my 16th Lincoln Town Car since 1986 and it is the best Town Car I have owned to date. The elegance, style, comfort, handling and amenities are awesome as usual. The 2010 Town Car is still the best American rear- wheel drive sedan on the market today.
Last great American Car!
Marty,02/18/2019
Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This car will outlast ANY car on the road. 26 mpg on the highway for a V8...Safe, comfortable, and bullet proof driving.
See all 5 reviews of the 2010 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
239 hp @ 4900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
239 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Lincoln Town Car

Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Signature Limited 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Signature L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lincoln Town Cars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lincoln Town Car for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car.

Can't find a used 2010 Lincoln Town Cars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Town Car for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $7,577.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $25,098.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Town Car for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,430.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,734.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Lincoln Town Car?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln Town Car lease specials

Related Used 2010 Lincoln Town Car info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles