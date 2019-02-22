Used 2006 Lincoln Town Car for Sale Near Me
- 123,644 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,899
- 81,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995
- 110,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,999$1,974 Below Market
- 135,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$2,058 Below Market
- 133,534 miles4 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,991$1,297 Below Market
- 128,900 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995$1,401 Below Market
- 93,171 miles
$5,995
- 118,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,555
- 107,960 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,570$454 Below Market
- 83,960 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,983$456 Below Market
- 91,612 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,700$561 Below Market
- 83,095 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900$559 Below Market
- 74,192 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995
- 126,908 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,999
- 221,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,911
- 74,829 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,900
- 90,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 196,236 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,961
Chris Hawkins,08/03/2015
Designer Series 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Last of the dinosaurs because large RWD, body-on-frame luxury American cars are extinct. Plus, mine is Black Cherry, which is almost purple. I had never paid attention to Town Cars before, but when a friend bought a 2001 Cartier in mint condition I looked a lot closer. I was so pleased with what I discovered that I immediately sought to get one of my own. After a lot of research I determined that 2006-2007 is the sweet spot for these cars. Any earlier issues had been resolved since production began in 1998, and by 2006 they were essentially perfected and had all the upgrades. I also discovered the Designer Series, which was only made from 2006-2007. It is the only model in all the years through 2011 that had a unique upgraded interior - more lush than the Signature Limited, Ultimate, or Cartier models. The shirred leather with contrast piping and adjustable rear headrests stand out. All but three options were standard on the Designer Series and the car I found has all three: Moonroof, HID headlights, and Navigation. It has been such a pleasure to own. The entire driving experience of the car brings to mind the description Rolls Royce once used for the operation of its cars: Ball of silk. All the controls and its progress down the road have a quality "ball bearing in oil" smoothness to them. The ride is taut, smooth, and tightly controlled and the sound levels are astonishingly low. Best of all, it feels like a REAL car, not one of these little toy FWD things masquerading as luxury automobiles. It has the genuine luxury of a level of silence, space and smoothness that has been largely lost in today's downsized cruisers. Everyone who rides in it is immediately impressed with these qualities. I also bought the car because I know they are essentially bullet-proof, and easy and inexpensive to repair should something happen. Even the air springs in the rear suspension (my one concern) are engineered to be swapped out with common hand tolls in less than an hour, and parts for it are cheap and plentiful. I hope to keep this car for many years - there is really nothing on the market to replace it with, except another one. I have had little concern with problems or repairs with the car since I bought it three years ago. The only significant repair needed was to replace the alternator, August 2016: After two years ownership I am happy to report my initial impressions of this car remain intact. The car continues to be a joy to own and drive. It has also been 100% reliable, requiring only regularly scheduled maintenance. I did have an issue with the THX/Navigation radio - more specifically the 6-CD player. It jammed with a full load of CDs. I discovered that is a common issue with this radio unit - every one for sale on Ebay has a dead CD player. However, my radio recently had an "immaculate repair". After several months of a whirring sound for 5 sec. whenever the unit was turned on, it apparently un-jammed itself and the CD player is now operating like new. (The regular radio and navigation function was never affected by the jammed CD.) Also, after two years of hand washing the car, I remain amazed by the impeccable factory paint job. I have seen brand new Mercedes and Lexuses (Lexi?) with inexcusable orange peel in their paint jobs - this 10 year old Lincoln puts them to shame. It has a mirror-like paint finish worthy of a high dollar show car. August 2017: Not to be boring, but nothing new to report. The Lincoln Town Car is still performing beautifully and has needed no repairs. I was driving a Rolls Royce Silver Spur this weekend and a 2006 Bentley Arnage Red Label a few weekends back. While driving both, I was noting to myself that they are no Town Car as far as smoothness, silence, and silkiness of operation is concerned. The Lincoln is far more pleasant to drive. Auguat 2018. Still love this car. A significant repair recently: replacement of the intake manifold. Earlier Ford 4.6 V8's had a plastic intake that was prone to fail, It was updated with metal water passages around 2003 . Despite the improved version on my car, it failed at 124K miles. The part was $180 and I was able to replace it myself. Good as new again! August 2019. The Lincoln still looks and drives like new. It still surprises when I come back to it after driving other cars for It's smoothness and silence of operation. No thoughts of replacing it - nothing newer really compares. February 2020. Nothing to report - still going strong and dependably. Still love the car and hope it continues to run forever - which most of them seen to do! Aug. 2020. The rear air springs began to leak. They are beautifully engineered in their simplicity - they basically unhook with a cotter pin and a twist releases the air line fitting. I did the replacement myself. I used Arnott springs, $97 each on Amazon. Also, a squeaky radiator fan was replaced as a precaution with summer coming.
