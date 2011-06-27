Estimated values
2018 Audi A7 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,289
|$44,493
|$49,253
|Clean
|$39,231
|$43,329
|$47,964
|Average
|$37,114
|$41,001
|$45,387
|Rough
|$34,997
|$38,674
|$42,809
Estimated values
2018 Audi A7 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,857
|$42,911
|$47,503
|Clean
|$37,836
|$41,789
|$46,260
|Average
|$35,795
|$39,544
|$43,774
|Rough
|$33,753
|$37,299
|$41,288