Estimated values
2019 Audi A8 L 3.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,875
|$56,959
|$61,970
|Clean
|$51,841
|$55,850
|$60,763
|Average
|$49,773
|$53,632
|$58,349
|Rough
|$47,704
|$51,414
|$55,935
2019 Audi A8 L 4.0 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Outstanding
|$61,238
|$65,414
|$70,544
|Clean
|$60,040
|$64,141
|$69,170
|Average
|$57,645
|$61,594
|$66,422
|Rough
|$55,250
|$59,046
|$63,674