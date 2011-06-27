Estimated values
2009 Audi S5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,042
|$12,338
|$14,308
|Clean
|$8,224
|$11,224
|$13,009
|Average
|$6,587
|$8,996
|$10,413
|Rough
|$4,950
|$6,768
|$7,816
Estimated values
2009 Audi S5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,897
|$12,141
|$14,079
|Clean
|$8,092
|$11,045
|$12,802
|Average
|$6,481
|$8,853
|$10,246
|Rough
|$4,870
|$6,661
|$7,691