Used 2004 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Town Car
5(82%)4(11%)3(6%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.7
73 reviews
List Price Range
$7,255 - $8,994
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Town Car the ultimate Lincoln

donlemc, 09/19/2008
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

This car is the Lincoln Town Car Ultimate Palm Beach Edition. What a car! It attracts constant admiration and comments. It is maroon with a half stone white top. It is one of the best cars I've ever had in the 50+ years Iv'e driven. Quiet, smooth riding and handling. When I pass a slower car even my grandchildren are impressed with the pickup. The stereo is magnificent. I like especially the remote trunk and the easy to adjust clock. I have gotten up to 27 miles to a gallon, normal is 25.4. I've had Packards, Cadillacs, and Chryslers over the years. Nothing comes close to the Lincoln in quality and dependability, and I've had 7.

Awesome Town Car

Omar, 03/10/2016
Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Awesome big American V8 sedan. Roomy seats, smooth ride, and nice speakers for a stock car. Average 20 mpg and thats mixed driving in Houston, Tx. Car was bought used so it did had some small scratches, driver seat small tear and some plastics in the interior coming loose. However it did fail once, the IAC valve failed and made my car accelerate on its own and that just 97,000 miles so I think Lincoln should be aware. But easy fixed and running fine again so problem. Despite some minor interior the car is durable on the road. It can handle bumping roads fine, good torque power in uphill and can take on off-road as well. I'm happy with my Lincoln Town Car Update 3/16/2018 Still have the car, is my daily driver. Last year 2017 I had the intake manifold replace because it was started to leak around the thermostat housing. My car got flooded during Hurricane Harvey however only water got inside the carpet floor. Engine and Transmission got no water thank god! Since than I drove it 6k miles so far and is running fine, just normal maintenance. Update 9/19/2018 Same runs great. No Issues miles at 130K, smooth ride like it should be. Got it inspection and pass.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Floating along the road.

RJP, 08/26/2016
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

I own a 2010 Acura TL that I purchased brand new, although I love the handling and power, when I go on long trips I take the Lincoln. I love the ride, plushness and quietness this car have. I also love the beautiful body style. Very Luxurious look. I read other reviews here about road noise and wind noise and I laugh. The only thing wrong with this car is that the IDIOTS at FORD discontinued making it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Best Yet

tbrecheen, 05/14/2010
21 of 22 people found this review helpful

This is my 7th Towncar since 1992. It is superior to my 92,95,97,96,99 and 01.All it take is just a little maintenance and they will last seemingly forever. All my others were great and we still have 3 in the family. I have also had 5 Mark VIII's which were also fine cars. The greatest single description I believe is the dependability. Can't be beat.

great car, used

guyb50, 10/28/2009
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have always loved Lincolns. My father had a 1977 Mark 5 that I used to drive. I bought this Town Car used, with 45k miles on it.,,was in showroom new condition. i love the ride, and it has been a pleasure to own. No mechinacal problems,just gas and oil

