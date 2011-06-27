  1. Home
2004 Lincoln Town Car Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy interior, quiet cabin, throaty V8 engine, huge trunk, availability of a long-wheelbase model.
  • Interior looks ancient compared to equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans, poor resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want a big American luxury car for a reasonable price, the Town Car is the only game in town, but equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans are better in almost every respect.

2004 Highlights

Having been freshened with a host of changes last year, the Town Car is largely unchanged for 2004. Last year's Executive model is now the Signature, and the Cartier becomes the Ultimate (available in both regular- and long-wheelbase versions). Sirius Satellite Radio is now a dealer-installed option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Lincoln Town Car.

5(81%)
4(12%)
3(6%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.7
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Town Car the ultimate Lincoln
donlemc,09/19/2008
This car is the Lincoln Town Car Ultimate Palm Beach Edition. What a car! It attracts constant admiration and comments. It is maroon with a half stone white top. It is one of the best cars I've ever had in the 50+ years Iv'e driven. Quiet, smooth riding and handling. When I pass a slower car even my grandchildren are impressed with the pickup. The stereo is magnificent. I like especially the remote trunk and the easy to adjust clock. I have gotten up to 27 miles to a gallon, normal is 25.4. I've had Packards, Cadillacs, and Chryslers over the years. Nothing comes close to the Lincoln in quality and dependability, and I've had 7.
Awesome Town Car
Omar,03/10/2016
Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Awesome big American V8 sedan. Roomy seats, smooth ride, and nice speakers for a stock car. Average 20 mpg and thats mixed driving in Houston, Tx. Car was bought used so it did had some small scratches, driver seat small tear and some plastics in the interior coming loose. However it did fail once, the IAC valve failed and made my car accelerate on its own and that just 97,000 miles so I think Lincoln should be aware. But easy fixed and running fine again so problem. Despite some minor interior the car is durable on the road. It can handle bumping roads fine, good torque power in uphill and can take on off-road as well. I'm happy with my Lincoln Town Car Update 3/16/2018 Still have the car, is my daily driver. Last year 2017 I had the intake manifold replace because it was started to leak around the thermostat housing. My car got flooded during Hurricane Harvey however only water got inside the carpet floor. Engine and Transmission got no water thank god! Since than I drove it 6k miles so far and is running fine, just normal maintenance. Update 9/19/2018 Same runs great. No Issues miles at 130K, smooth ride like it should be. Got it inspection and pass.
Floating along the road.
RJP,08/26/2016
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I own a 2010 Acura TL that I purchased brand new, although I love the handling and power, when I go on long trips I take the Lincoln. I love the ride, plushness and quietness this car have. I also love the beautiful body style. Very Luxurious look. I read other reviews here about road noise and wind noise and I laugh. The only thing wrong with this car is that the IDIOTS at FORD discontinued making it.
The Best Yet
tbrecheen,05/14/2010
This is my 7th Towncar since 1992. It is superior to my 92,95,97,96,99 and 01.All it take is just a little maintenance and they will last seemingly forever. All my others were great and we still have 3 in the family. I have also had 5 Mark VIII's which were also fine cars. The greatest single description I believe is the dependability. Can't be beat.
See all 74 reviews of the 2004 Lincoln Town Car
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4900 rpm
See all Used 2004 Lincoln Town Car features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2004 Lincoln Town Car

Used 2004 Lincoln Town Car Overview

The Used 2004 Lincoln Town Car is offered in the following submodels: Town Car Sedan. Available styles include Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Ultimate L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Lincoln Town Car?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Lincoln Town Car trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Lincoln Town Car Signature is priced between $7,255 and$8,994 with odometer readings between 76791 and83387 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2004 Lincoln Town Cars are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Lincoln Town Car for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Town Cars listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,255 and mileage as low as 76791 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Lincoln Town Car.

Can't find a used 2004 Lincoln Town Cars you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln Town Car for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,908.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,966.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln Town Car for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,633.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,568.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Lincoln Town Car?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

