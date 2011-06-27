2004 Lincoln Town Car Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy interior, quiet cabin, throaty V8 engine, huge trunk, availability of a long-wheelbase model.
- Interior looks ancient compared to equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans, poor resale value.
List Price Range
$7,255 - $8,994
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you want a big American luxury car for a reasonable price, the Town Car is the only game in town, but equivalently priced European and Japanese luxury sedans are better in almost every respect.
2004 Highlights
Having been freshened with a host of changes last year, the Town Car is largely unchanged for 2004. Last year's Executive model is now the Signature, and the Cartier becomes the Ultimate (available in both regular- and long-wheelbase versions). Sirius Satellite Radio is now a dealer-installed option.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
donlemc,09/19/2008
This car is the Lincoln Town Car Ultimate Palm Beach Edition. What a car! It attracts constant admiration and comments. It is maroon with a half stone white top. It is one of the best cars I've ever had in the 50+ years Iv'e driven. Quiet, smooth riding and handling. When I pass a slower car even my grandchildren are impressed with the pickup. The stereo is magnificent. I like especially the remote trunk and the easy to adjust clock. I have gotten up to 27 miles to a gallon, normal is 25.4. I've had Packards, Cadillacs, and Chryslers over the years. Nothing comes close to the Lincoln in quality and dependability, and I've had 7.
Omar,03/10/2016
Signature 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Awesome big American V8 sedan. Roomy seats, smooth ride, and nice speakers for a stock car. Average 20 mpg and thats mixed driving in Houston, Tx. Car was bought used so it did had some small scratches, driver seat small tear and some plastics in the interior coming loose. However it did fail once, the IAC valve failed and made my car accelerate on its own and that just 97,000 miles so I think Lincoln should be aware. But easy fixed and running fine again so problem. Despite some minor interior the car is durable on the road. It can handle bumping roads fine, good torque power in uphill and can take on off-road as well. I'm happy with my Lincoln Town Car Update 3/16/2018 Still have the car, is my daily driver. Last year 2017 I had the intake manifold replace because it was started to leak around the thermostat housing. My car got flooded during Hurricane Harvey however only water got inside the carpet floor. Engine and Transmission got no water thank god! Since than I drove it 6k miles so far and is running fine, just normal maintenance. Update 9/19/2018 Same runs great. No Issues miles at 130K, smooth ride like it should be. Got it inspection and pass.
RJP,08/26/2016
Ultimate 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I own a 2010 Acura TL that I purchased brand new, although I love the handling and power, when I go on long trips I take the Lincoln. I love the ride, plushness and quietness this car have. I also love the beautiful body style. Very Luxurious look. I read other reviews here about road noise and wind noise and I laugh. The only thing wrong with this car is that the IDIOTS at FORD discontinued making it.
tbrecheen,05/14/2010
This is my 7th Towncar since 1992. It is superior to my 92,95,97,96,99 and 01.All it take is just a little maintenance and they will last seemingly forever. All my others were great and we still have 3 in the family. I have also had 5 Mark VIII's which were also fine cars. The greatest single description I believe is the dependability. Can't be beat.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
239 hp @ 4900 rpm
