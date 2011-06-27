  1. Home
Used 1993 Lincoln Town Car Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
18 reviews
150,000 and still rolling

still cruising, 11/20/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Purchased in 1993 with 11000 miles, and just keep driving and driving it, everywhere and anywhere. Wow. Would repurchase this thing again in a heartbeat. And it is still beautiful, no rust, cold air, rides like a dream. Though about trading many times in the last ten years--but why??? Thanks Ford for making a quality product--amazing! No wonder Ford's the only domestic manufacturer making it today. We know why, too.

Cruising '93

Scott, 07/09/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I bought this because I travel as a consultant and driving the small rentals gave me a backache on my 1000 miles trips...this 1993 Lincoln is excellent for comfort and at 60 mph I get 28.9 mpg, and still obtain a respectable 22 mpg at 80 mph. Only complaint is the small puff of blue smoke when it starts from idling for a period of time, likely valve seals. I am sold on these older Lincolns and the 4.6L is quiet...I still havent heard the engine running it is so quiet...almost spooky...I plan on stiffening the suspension a bit with after maket shocks...Bought the car because of this forum and all the positive comments...

Why did I sell it!?

mnels, 02/21/2012
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

This was my 2nd car. It was the best car I've ever driven. The seats were so comfortable you just melted into them. The V8 had so much giddy up! The power steering was amazing, you could pull a U Turn with your pinky if so inclined. It's a car that makes a statement too. The guy at the drive through wanted to buy it every time. Only 1 time in the whole year I owned it did it need to be in the shop, for a brake light switch. I often napped in the back seat between classes. It slid in snow pretty bad, but I always felt safe due to the solid build of the car. It was hard to park at first due to size. Sold it bought an Audi. WORST MISTAKE! If it weren't for living in MN I'd buy another.

Excellent

santana2k7, 02/08/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car at an auction for $800. It had around 153,000 miles. I put a battery in it and drove it home. It runs extremely smooth. Still has plenty of power. In the 14 months I've owned it i've only had to change the oil and replace the two front tires. I also just replaced the belt tensionor and put a new belt on it. Other than that the car has been trouble free and a good buy.

230k miles and still driving

mugur, 06/02/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Only major thing replaced was the rear air bags, $900 dealer cost, that would last longer than the car. Over 20 miles per gallon. If you can, get the Cartier edition and look for the heated seats, sunroof and traction control. Love it so much. Bought it with 160k miles on it and had my dad buy another Lincoln Towncar for himself, 1996 though

