Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Navigator SUV
L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,913*
Total Cash Price
$43,603
Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,171*
Total Cash Price
$44,475
L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,191*
Total Cash Price
$59,736
Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,707*
Total Cash Price
$61,480
L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$86,820*
Total Cash Price
$60,172
Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,430*
Total Cash Price
$45,347
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$91,224*
Total Cash Price
$63,224
L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,913*
Total Cash Price
$43,603
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Navigator SUV L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,378
|Maintenance
|$1,274
|$2,288
|$1,078
|$1,453
|$2,486
|$8,579
|Repairs
|$668
|$1,021
|$1,100
|$1,184
|$1,275
|$5,248
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,318
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,502
|Financing
|$2,345
|$1,886
|$1,396
|$873
|$316
|$6,816
|Depreciation
|$9,198
|$4,544
|$3,996
|$3,544
|$3,180
|$24,462
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,984
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,928
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,686
|$12,754
|$10,675
|$10,250
|$10,548
|$62,913
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Navigator SUV L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,388
|$1,429
|$1,473
|$1,517
|$1,562
|$7,368
|Maintenance
|$1,745
|$3,135
|$1,477
|$1,991
|$3,406
|$11,753
|Repairs
|$915
|$1,399
|$1,507
|$1,622
|$1,747
|$7,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,176
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,428
|Financing
|$3,213
|$2,584
|$1,913
|$1,196
|$433
|$9,338
|Depreciation
|$12,601
|$6,225
|$5,475
|$4,855
|$4,357
|$33,513
|Fuel
|$2,562
|$2,639
|$2,718
|$2,799
|$2,884
|$13,601
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,600
|$17,473
|$14,625
|$14,043
|$14,451
|$86,191
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Navigator SUV Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,607
|$7,583
|Maintenance
|$1,796
|$3,226
|$1,520
|$2,049
|$3,505
|$12,096
|Repairs
|$942
|$1,440
|$1,551
|$1,669
|$1,798
|$7,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,268
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,528
|Financing
|$3,306
|$2,659
|$1,968
|$1,231
|$446
|$9,611
|Depreciation
|$12,969
|$6,407
|$5,634
|$4,997
|$4,484
|$34,491
|Fuel
|$2,637
|$2,716
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$13,998
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,347
|$17,983
|$15,052
|$14,453
|$14,873
|$88,707
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Navigator SUV L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,398
|$1,439
|$1,483
|$1,528
|$1,573
|$7,422
|Maintenance
|$1,758
|$3,157
|$1,488
|$2,005
|$3,431
|$11,839
|Repairs
|$922
|$1,409
|$1,518
|$1,634
|$1,759
|$7,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,199
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,453
|Financing
|$3,236
|$2,603
|$1,926
|$1,205
|$436
|$9,406
|Depreciation
|$12,693
|$6,271
|$5,514
|$4,891
|$4,388
|$33,758
|Fuel
|$2,581
|$2,658
|$2,738
|$2,819
|$2,905
|$13,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,787
|$17,601
|$14,731
|$14,145
|$14,556
|$86,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Navigator SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,469
|$1,512
|$1,559
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$7,798
|Maintenance
|$1,847
|$3,318
|$1,563
|$2,107
|$3,605
|$12,440
|Repairs
|$969
|$1,480
|$1,595
|$1,717
|$1,849
|$7,610
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,361
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$3,628
|Financing
|$3,400
|$2,735
|$2,024
|$1,266
|$458
|$9,883
|Depreciation
|$13,337
|$6,589
|$5,794
|$5,139
|$4,611
|$35,470
|Fuel
|$2,712
|$2,793
|$2,877
|$2,962
|$3,052
|$14,396
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,095
|$18,493
|$15,479
|$14,863
|$15,295
|$91,224
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Navigator
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Lincoln Navigator in Virginia is:not available
