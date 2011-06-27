Used 2015 Lincoln Navigator SUV Consumer Reviews

Traded '14 ESV for the L and loving it! Phil Calendine , 10/09/2015 L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Yes, we had a brand new 2014 Cadillac ESV Platinum. It was really crap. Transmission issues, electrical issues, upgraded seats were horrible, very uncomfortable. Ride was very poor compared to our previous air suspension 2003 ESV. Engine under powered. Vented seats sounded like a jet landing in the car. Heated/cooled cup holder worked great for the two minutes before it turned itself off. Remote start worked great as far away as five feet. 2015 Cadillac is just plain ugly and "fold flat" seats simply sit up on floor of car...wife literally couldn't reach into car without hitting the bumper. That's not gonna work in Ohio winters. So we decided to cut our losses and try the Navigator-L. Got a fantastic deal on the outgoing 2015 which is essentially same as the new 2016. I did like the general appearance of the ESV platinum interior better, but the functionality of the Nav over the '14 or '16 ESV is way, way better. The entertainment/nav is infinitely easier and more intuitive than the grossly antiquated non Vue system we had in the '14, and I feel much better than the Vue system in the latest Caddy. Unlike the Vue, Lincoln maintains hard buttons where it makes it easier to use (volume, tuning, HVAC, etc) but still integrates those into its Sync system. The iPhone works seamlessly and intuitively. The old Nav had a grossly underpowered engine. The new ecoboost turbo rectifies that, and easily outperforms the '14 or '16 ESV. In addition, this smart 6 cylinder gets about 15% better gas mileage, which, comcined with the 33 gal tank vs 28 on the ESV, and you can go way further. The brakes are also much improved, and better compared to Caddy. The ride (we have the upgraded Reserve edition with comparable air suspension) has 3 very useful and noticeably different ride selections. The Sport setting is great around town, resulting in a very stable, nearly sway free ride. Hit the highway and select comfort and the road bumps are nearly unnoticeable. The ESV did neither. The back of the L has much easier to use auto down third row, which, by the way is 40/60 split, which means you can actually sit someone in the middle of the back row. Caddy 50/50 split resulted in our huge ESV being reduced functionally to a six passenger! Who wants to sit in a crack? So overall, from my perspective, the '15 or '16 Nav L is an easy winner over Caddy, which gives the feel of an over confident underachiever. UPDATE: April 2017 at 22k miles. I suppose with an American car it was inevitable. What was initially a tight, smooth ride has slowly but noticeably deteriorated into a sway wagon. We had to have the reader wiper motor replaced, thank goodness right before warranty set to expire. The driver side power foot board is now angled outward, probably from an overweight service person that worked on our car, and the dealership sees nothing wrong with it. We get random beeping from the park assist all the time, and Lincoln has been zero help. Gas mileage has dropped as well, though still 1-2 mpg greater than we ever got with the ESV. It is still comfortable enough, and nothing else compares as far as gross load hauling of people and stuff, but we can't wait until we can offload this thing and get a Lexus. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great value great service James , 02/10/2016 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have a 2015 Select Navigator L. Bought this truck in November of 2014 before the dealer had any on display in the lot and still got a great deal. Service has been very good. A year after buying the car I asked about replacing a seat cover that had a slight factory defect (wrinkle) I noticed when new but not till after purchase and bothered me over time. They did the right thing and replaced the seat cover under warranty ] to the tune of about $1200. Probably I'm lucky to have a good dealer but not all manufacturers would oblige me this way after the sale I'm sure. Like a previous review said this is a very nicely powered great riding and functional suv. I have had no issues and it tows my boat on vacations like it's not even there. Surprisingly easy to maneuver for such a large truck. It's so big I have to park it diagonally in my 3 car garage but bliss alleviates the need for hanging a tennis ball. The main thing is everything works well and I think Lincoln did a good job of updating with mature tried and true 6 speed transmission, ecoboost engine and bug free navigation. Voice command works well and features like nearby movie theatres and show times is really nice. Not super fast and interface is a little complicated but ultimately rewarding Bluetooth and hd radio sound best on the THX audio system.The platform doesn't allow for some of the newer features like adaptive cruise but I find incrementing the speed using the steering wheel buttons works well on trips and I don't have to worry about the car slamming on the brakes when passing a semi like I've read is happening with other manufactures who have bugs in their advanced electronics. Has all the nice luxury features I need like power everything (steering column, pedals, folding seats and heated and cooled seats standard. This truck is exceptionally quick, smooth, and roomy, and CAPABLE. Fit and finish is pretty good but not as good as like and escalade but then this is much less expensive and much nicer looking than the expeditions interior in my opinion. I like to research and am glad I bought this over its domestic rivals due to all the problems they are having with their all new designs which I think are too small inside and not advanced enough in their mechanical engineering which is where I think Ford has a leg up on the competition.

Great road car, technological nightmare Texas Big Mike , 01/14/2018 L 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned the car for 4 1/2 years and have put 62,000 miles on it. It's a wonderful road car, with a solid feel, good acceleration from the turbocharged V6, and a surprisingly good 18-19 mpg on the highway. The seats are comfortable and the deploying running board makes it easy to enter and exit, important since my wife has had major back surgery. The cargo space is huge; we traveled with a 90 lb Lab and luggage for several weeks at a time and have lots of space. The instrument panel is easily readable and intuitive, and the hands free operation is convenient and adds to road safety. Here's the downside: despite numerous trips to the dealer, several of which involved 3-4 day stays, the car's electronic package still malfunctions frequently. It tells me it there's no key in the vehicle sometimes and won't start, sometimes giving the signal when the car is running and under way; the proximity sensors go off for no reason, the automatic windshield wipers turn on under perfectly dry conditions, and sometimes the Bluetooth phone connection does not recognize my phone. The problems are not constant nor have they interfered with the operation of the vehicle or it's safety, but it's annoying and undermines my confidence in the vehicle. Despite my satisfaction with the car's handling I may not buy another one.

Compared all of the luxury SUV's, Navigator won risenbeck , 12/20/2016 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I car shopped for about 1 month for a new SUV. Test drove Suburban, Mercedes GL450, Escalade, Lexus and Navigator. I was looking for a 15' model to keep price in the high 30's to low 60's. The one I liked best would win our regardless of price. I ended up picking the Navigator as it's ride was so much nicer than all the others. Now that I had the car for a week, I am enjoying other features like great sound system, easy to use panels that parse off navigation, entertainment, climate, etc. Also key was being able to seat normal sized people in the 3rd row if we needed it. The Lexus was so high priced, but also only a kid would be able to sit in the 3rd row as it was not deep enough for legs. Also another great feature was the ability of the back to flatten out completely with a push of a button. The look of the car is also very nice (black on black). I am very happy with this purchase as I almost completely forgot about the Navigator.