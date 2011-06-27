Used 1998 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews
Sometimes the First ones are the Best
Bought this 98 Navigator in 2003 after looking for a Minivan. Initially thought the vehicle was too classy for an SUV. However other than replacing coils it has been fantastic. Usually the early models are lacking, but I feel with Lincoln they had something to prove and put all the quality into the 1998. We still have it with 138,000 on it now and love it..
The best Luxury SUV Ever
This truck is performing at high standards and looks good.I still have the factory chrome wheels.If you keep the maintenance up it will last you for years to come.Some people think that they can just ride for years and not do the maintenance.Then when parts start going bad all at once, they say bad things about the navagator.
Love my Navigator
All I can say is that I've Never had any problems at all Only thing I've had Replaced were the Brakes which at the time I thought were to early but after talking to people they said 48000 miles wasn't that bad for a car this size.
Good made Better
My family has loved owning this Navigator, it is wonderful for Boy Scout campouts and long distance travel. We purchased this vehicle because our family is growing (6'5", 6'4", 5'11", & 5'10") and needed more leg and headroom and this was perfect. Aside from the obviously bad mpg (on all SUV's) and slightly underpowered acceleration (for a Lincoln, great compared to "normal" SUV's), this is a great, stable SUV. We own several Lincolns and will definitely continue to buy. The newer models seem to have corrected most of the imperfections found on the '98.
The best
I owned 4 lincoln towncar but lincoln navigator is the Best ..I will buy again and other one...
