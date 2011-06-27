Used 2017 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great ride
My Lincoln dealer got his first 2017 with the driver's package option. Not cheap at $3300 but oh so worth it. With the 400hp engine and AWD this thing is an Audi/BMW clone for tens of thousands less. Spent over an hour test driving it. Came back to the dealership and ordered my own. Left out the luxury package ($4400) and some other stuff. MSRP came in at just under $50K. Not an Audi or a BMW but certainly close enough especially when factoring in the MSRP differential. Service costs will be dramatically less than with the Germans cars (I had 4 Audis over the course of 30 years). For 2017 Lincoln is offering to pick up your car at your home or place of business for service and return it to you. A nice touch. Nothing I will take advantage of as my local dealer is less than 4 miles from my house. My local Audi dealer was 30 miles away. The car is fast, quiet, comfortable, well put together, no wind noise, etc. Seems to be a great alternative to its German and Japanese counterparts.
400 HP AWD 2017 MKZ
Great little muscle car . Throaty sound and impressive acceleration . Gas mileage not that bad for 400 horses . Surprisingly comfortable driving position and a pretty nice ride . Maybe could be a little softer . Electronics work well and are intuitive . Easy car to learn to use . Fun to drive . Lots of nice features , including lights up on approach with the key in your pocket .
Hot Rod Lincoln indeed
I have an MKZ Reserve with the 400 hp engine, AWD, Driver Sport Package, Technology Package, Luxury Package, Climate Package and Power Moonroof. In Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic, it is absolutely stunning with the two-tone interior that comes with the Driver Sport Package. I really didn't see me driving a domestic car let alone a Lincoln as my most recent cars were all imports: Audi S4, Volvo S60 R-Design, Infiniti M37 Sport and Infiniti M35 Sport. Nearly went for an Audi S5 Sportback as a replacement but the change from a supercharger to turbo was a little disappointing. The MKZ intrigued me especially the shape; much like an Audi S7 but thousands of $$$ less. A test drive absolutely sold me. I wanted something a little bigger than the Audi but would still go like stink and handle well. Lincoln absolutely has this car dialed in. There have been gripes about the quality of the interior materials and coming from an Audi which I think has one of the best interiors, I really can't complain. The comfort, technology, performance and overall satisfaction with the vehicle are all there for me. The upgraded Revel sound system is a ridiculous amount of money but worth every penny if you love your music as I do. The MKZ could use a 7 or 8 speed transmission to help with the fuel economy but if I was looking for great fuel economy I'd be driving a Prius. The best sleeper luxury performance sedan on the road. Fantastic car!!!
Great Ride at an acceptable Price
You will be happy to own this vehicle. Great styling with lots of extras and the ride is super. Very Comfortable. This is an update to my pervious review and I don't see how you would beat a Lincoln.
My First Lincoln in 62 Years
I've driven many cars during that time including Acuras, BMWs and Mercedes' recently. Their prices have risen too high for what you get, and the styling is nothing to cheer about (2017 MB has an IPAD glued to the dashboard). When I saw the 2017 Lincoln MKZ I was curious because the styling was fresh and the price was right. No undesired extras that were built into my choice, keeping the price reasonable. And the salesman I used was completely knowledgeable about the models and accessories so he could answer every question I raised, and the sales discounts happened to be available during the negotiation. The car is just what I wanted, although with a few negatives. It is spacious front and back with good seating quality (I don't use leather seats). The trunk is large and holds my golf clubs easily, or several large suitcases. The turbo-charged 4-cylinder engine (245 HP) has adequate acceleration and highway comfort, but feels a bit strained somewhat when trying to accelerate at high speeds. The fuel recommended is regular (87), but I use mid-grade (89) for better performance. The car has Ford SYNC for music and other electronic adjustments, which works well. It has several USB and 12-volt ports for the smart phone users, as well as Sirius if desired. One issue with me is the small buttons on the bottom of the steering wheel for answering phones using Bluetooth and setting the cruise control. Hard to select and use when driving. Uses a smart key fob remote for starting, entering and leaving, and pushbutton gear selectors (P,D,N,R). This car is not a sports car, so don't expect that. The 400 HP V6 may satisfy the power, but handling might not be there. I hope this description helps with your decision to buy or not.
