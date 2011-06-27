Used 2007 Lincoln MKZ Sedan Consumer Reviews
puts the Japanese in the dirt.
This is a beautiful car. It has a great ride, classy styling and will get up and go. The navigation and stereo system are easy to use. It is the most comfortable car, I have driven. I looked at Japanese and German cars, and this was by far the best value. This car is worth a look, and to all you German, Japanese yuppies this is a high performance luxury car at 2/3 the price. I think it has a better ride and is better engineered than most cars in its class. Ford/Lincoln did well on this one. I traded in my 2005 Subaru Legacy and was very impressed by ride, luxury, performance of this vehicle.
07 AWD
I sold my 392 Challenger and bought a used 07 MKZ AWD with roughly 90k miles. Turning 120k now and only an a/c clutch had to be replaced. I was ran off the road at an intersection by someone that blew a red light, forcing me to jump a curb. Surprisingly, no damage other than an alignment and wheel balancing. The power is very adequate (this coming from someone that had a hopped up (525hp) car. I get 25-28mpg, depending on the highway speed, typically 75mph. Pretty good mpg for an awd. Looks good, drives good, what else can you want?
Happy owner
I purchased my MKZ in April 2007, and currently have 34,000 miles on it. I get about 22 mpg average and at least 27 mpg on the road. I have gotten as high as 30 mpg on flat terrain with no headwind. The car has an elegant interior, and I have had no mechanical problems of any Kind. The on/off switch on the radio broke. That was under warranty, and they replaced the entire radio, claiming you cannot order just the plastic switch cap. The handling is excellent, acceleration is excellent. I drive, on the highway, about 70 to 74 mph (speed limit 70) The car has plenty of acceleration at that speed, allowing a fast and safe pass of slower cars on two lane roads.
I Love This Car!!!
I just traded in a 2004 Acura TL and can't begin to tell you how much more I enjoy driving my new MKZ. The MKZ is built much better than the TL. I suffered through rattles and a buzzy stereo speaker with the Acura. The MKZ is solid as a rock. In fact, I would compare it favorably to the 2001 Saab 95 I used to own which was vault like. Don't listen to all of the magazine reviews. This car is outstanding! The ride is comfortable but still has a European feel. There is no torque steer, which is something I disliked about my TL. The car is appointed beautifully. You owe it to yourself to at least test drive the MKZ. It's a lot a car for the money.
Serious Contender
Most any magazine review of this car gives it a bland or no endorsement. Ignore them all! Besides that cool, unique interior, this car has great specs - 6 speed trans, 263 horses - better than most BMW's which will cost you thousands more. Riding in the class of a Lincoln for under $30K?? I don't see much to criticize about it whatsoever. It has great acceleration, especially in the middle gears and a tight feel in general. It's roomy, agile and stylish - I highly recommend it. Also, the dealer experience was very pleasant. One salesperson from start to finish and no pressure at any time. So far so good. Did I mention that the price was only $28K??
