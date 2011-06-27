Used 2007 Lincoln MKX SUV Consumer Reviews

Expectations Realized Shawn , 01/12/2007 31 of 31 people found this review helpful Overall, the MKX is quick, looks very sharp, has a nice ride and a very accommodating "main" cabin, with decent fuel economy. It is pretty sweet to get this kind of power from a six using regular fuel and move 4400 lbs with gusto! The THX Audio system is excellent, the controls are logically located and operate in a crisp and refined manner. Report Abuse

Love this car hayesh , 09/23/2012 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I don't usually write reviews online but I feel strongly about this car. My 2007 Lincoln MKX has been running now for 100,000 miles and it is still running great. Report Abuse

Awsome Car E , 10/07/2006 104 of 111 people found this review helpful At first i was skeptical about buying a lincoln but after driving this car it has completely changed my thoughts about the car company. This is a great car. It's fast, handles great and looks great in the black i got it in. Interior materials are tip notch and this car is easily up there with the RX350 and ML350. Gas milage is great even though i have only had it about a week now. The optional THX surround sound w/ navi is worth the splurge and so is the panorama sunroof....Great car overall.... Report Abuse

Really Great Car!! crossums , 05/24/2015 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Ive been driving the 07' MKX for about 3 years now. What can I say, the car is just good all around. The outside presents a nice clean and smooth look. The one I drive is in black so it looks as good as any other black car on the road during the night time. My favorite part of this car is the tail lights. Its not like the protypical tail lights on cars. The Long straight bar lights look great and can you can easily tell this car apart even from the sister MKT from the rear. The car offeres decent performance. Isnt the most fuel efficient car by far but is solid. At $2.75 a galllon your looking at a $50 fillup at the pump. Good Pick. Just take car of her! Report Abuse