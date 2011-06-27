Used 2014 Lincoln MKS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
MKS Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,146*
Total Cash Price
$16,207
4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,578*
Total Cash Price
$21,768
4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,378*
Total Cash Price
$15,889
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 MKS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$889
|$917
|$945
|$972
|$4,587
|Maintenance
|$1,849
|$1,340
|$2,279
|$390
|$3,532
|$9,390
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$897
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,084
|Financing
|$872
|$701
|$518
|$325
|$117
|$2,534
|Depreciation
|$4,031
|$1,856
|$1,634
|$1,448
|$1,299
|$10,269
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,584
|$6,989
|$7,646
|$5,504
|$8,423
|$39,146
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 MKS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,306
|$6,161
|Maintenance
|$2,484
|$1,800
|$3,061
|$523
|$4,744
|$12,612
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,204
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,456
|Financing
|$1,171
|$941
|$696
|$437
|$158
|$3,403
|Depreciation
|$5,414
|$2,493
|$2,195
|$1,945
|$1,745
|$13,793
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,215
|$9,387
|$10,270
|$7,393
|$11,313
|$52,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 MKS Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$926
|$953
|$4,497
|Maintenance
|$1,813
|$1,314
|$2,234
|$382
|$3,463
|$9,206
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$879
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,063
|Financing
|$855
|$687
|$508
|$319
|$115
|$2,484
|Depreciation
|$3,952
|$1,820
|$1,602
|$1,420
|$1,274
|$10,068
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,376
|$6,852
|$7,496
|$5,396
|$8,258
|$38,378
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 MKS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Lincoln MKS in Virginia is:not available
Legal
