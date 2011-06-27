2020 Lincoln Corsair Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Corsair SUV
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,471*
Total Cash Price
$37,242
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,480*
Total Cash Price
$37,987
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,145*
Total Cash Price
$51,022
Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,164*
Total Cash Price
$52,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Corsair SUV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$833
|$862
|$892
|$924
|$956
|$4,467
|Maintenance
|$76
|$498
|$477
|$2,115
|$1,866
|$5,032
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$715
|$1,100
|$1,815
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,573
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,737
|Financing
|$2,003
|$1,611
|$1,192
|$746
|$270
|$5,822
|Depreciation
|$10,706
|$3,397
|$2,776
|$3,112
|$2,720
|$22,711
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,865
|$8,133
|$7,154
|$9,482
|$8,837
|$50,471
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Corsair SUV Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$850
|$879
|$910
|$942
|$975
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$78
|$508
|$487
|$2,157
|$1,903
|$5,133
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$729
|$1,122
|$1,851
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,604
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,772
|Financing
|$2,043
|$1,643
|$1,216
|$761
|$275
|$5,938
|Depreciation
|$10,920
|$3,465
|$2,832
|$3,174
|$2,774
|$23,165
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,202
|$8,296
|$7,297
|$9,672
|$9,014
|$51,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Corsair SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$1,222
|$1,266
|$1,310
|$6,120
|Maintenance
|$104
|$682
|$653
|$2,898
|$2,556
|$6,894
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$980
|$1,507
|$2,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,155
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,380
|Financing
|$2,744
|$2,207
|$1,633
|$1,022
|$370
|$7,976
|Depreciation
|$14,667
|$4,654
|$3,803
|$4,263
|$3,726
|$31,114
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,105
|$11,142
|$9,801
|$12,990
|$12,107
|$69,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Corsair SUV Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,215
|$1,258
|$1,303
|$1,348
|$6,298
|Maintenance
|$107
|$702
|$673
|$2,982
|$2,631
|$7,095
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,008
|$1,551
|$2,559
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,218
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,449
|Financing
|$2,824
|$2,272
|$1,681
|$1,052
|$381
|$8,209
|Depreciation
|$15,095
|$4,790
|$3,914
|$4,388
|$3,835
|$32,023
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,780
|$11,468
|$10,087
|$13,370
|$12,460
|$71,164
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Corsair
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lincoln Corsair in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Lincoln Corsair info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Aviator
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2020 Rogue Sport
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- Audi e-tron 2019