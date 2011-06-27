  1. Home
Used 2001 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.9
23 reviews
Best Car I Have Ever Driven

gittingjr, 09/13/2010
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

I currently drive a 2001 Lincoln Continental, and I plan to own the car until it dies. It is such a reliable vehicle that also has a great level of performance. Despite the fact that it is a Lincoln, I compare it to a Cadillac because the Cadillacs were always known for their performance while Lincolns were known mostly for their comfort level. This is a great vehicle for people of all ages, but unlike its counterpart Town Car, the Continental appeals a lot more to a younger man like me due to its torque and smaller size. Discontinuing this model was one of the worst mistakes Ford ever made. The car got better as the years went on. Imagine what a 2010 Lincoln Continental would look like.

2001 Lincoln Continental

superjohn, 04/09/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

very nice car a true top of the line American Sedan. Lots of power and its smooth. The 275hp v8 is nice prem fuel is recommended but with the knock sensors on every cylinder its not needed 87 octane is fine. I went with the goodyear tires. and a K&N air filter I am getting 21mpg.

One of the Last Continentals

Joe McLeod, 10/31/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought it used with 19k on it. A wonderful car. Got some cracks about driving an "old man's" car, but I don't care. Just hit the pedal and leave those people behind. 32V8 really puts out thrust. Absolutely no flaws, rattles, anything. I will be in this car for a long, long time.

Golden Girl's Lincoln

Golden Continental, 02/07/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

When my husband purchased this care for me, I was surprised, I put the car on the highway the same day...I was impressed about the performance and gas mileage, it handled the road very well. When my husband is driving, I feel like I'm sitting in the living room, not to mention I'm five eleven (Head room a plus). Our kids enjoy the space in the back seat and the pull down cup console. Just unbelivable. I thought it was a granny car, but I soon found out...This is the car for me. My husband is searching for one for himself.

Great ride

cjhamme, 05/26/2017
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Transmission worked great till one day just completely went out 1900.00 to repair. 145,000 miles

