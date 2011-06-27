Used 1994 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews

My Opinion trbl4u2b , 04/13/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Overall, I like the performance and styling of my Lincoln. One downfall that it has, when it is raining or damp outside, it does not like to start. Sometimes several attempts are needed to get it firing. It has been to a reputable garage and they cant fiqure out why. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle Made by Ford Alex , 02/12/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car from a Trailer Park. Man who sold it didn't know what he had. I took this baby home replaced the thermostat and this baby came to life. This car for its age was definitely the future of automotive industry. Air Ride Control, Memory seats, Climate Control, beautiful sunroof that has 3 different presets. Beautiful car. Wish they made cars like this one. Heavy duty frame and real metal, I have never felt safer in a vehicle. This thing is a tank snow by the way. This is a vehicle I would recommend to anyone while its still exists. I will buy another one if I find a good deal. Report Abuse

Sweet 16 Michigal , 03/21/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my Continental since new in 94 and have loved every second of it. In recent years had to replace things that just wear out over 16 years, starter, brakes, etc. but overall have loved this vehicle. Still feel luxurious driving it! Good gas mileage, burns regular gas too. Report Abuse

Pass These By Wade A. Curtis , 08/18/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Massive amount of engine, drive train, suspension, and electrical problems very costly repairs and parts even doing it your self! Report Abuse