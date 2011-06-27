Used 1994 Lincoln Continental Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Opinion
Overall, I like the performance and styling of my Lincoln. One downfall that it has, when it is raining or damp outside, it does not like to start. Sometimes several attempts are needed to get it firing. It has been to a reputable garage and they cant fiqure out why.
Best Vehicle Made by Ford
Bought this car from a Trailer Park. Man who sold it didn't know what he had. I took this baby home replaced the thermostat and this baby came to life. This car for its age was definitely the future of automotive industry. Air Ride Control, Memory seats, Climate Control, beautiful sunroof that has 3 different presets. Beautiful car. Wish they made cars like this one. Heavy duty frame and real metal, I have never felt safer in a vehicle. This thing is a tank snow by the way. This is a vehicle I would recommend to anyone while its still exists. I will buy another one if I find a good deal.
Sweet 16
I have had my Continental since new in 94 and have loved every second of it. In recent years had to replace things that just wear out over 16 years, starter, brakes, etc. but overall have loved this vehicle. Still feel luxurious driving it! Good gas mileage, burns regular gas too.
Pass These By
Massive amount of engine, drive train, suspension, and electrical problems very costly repairs and parts even doing it your self!
Luxurious Comfort
Very roomy comfortable sedan
Sponsored cars related to the Continental
Related Used 1994 Lincoln Continental Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner