Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX Premium 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,340
|$22,989
|$26,245
|Clean
|$19,988
|$22,588
|$25,777
|Average
|$19,283
|$21,784
|$24,843
|Rough
|$18,578
|$20,981
|$23,909
Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid LX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,205
|$19,388
|$22,070
|Clean
|$16,906
|$19,049
|$21,677
|Average
|$16,310
|$18,371
|$20,891
|Rough
|$15,714
|$17,694
|$20,105
Estimated values
2019 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid EX 4dr SUV (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,856
|$21,311
|$24,329
|Clean
|$18,529
|$20,939
|$23,896
|Average
|$17,876
|$20,194
|$23,030
|Rough
|$17,222
|$19,449
|$22,163