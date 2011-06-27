Estimated values
1995 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$449
|$1,030
|$1,326
|Clean
|$400
|$918
|$1,186
|Average
|$302
|$694
|$905
|Rough
|$204
|$469
|$624
Estimated values
1995 Kia Sportage 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$449
|$1,030
|$1,326
|Clean
|$400
|$918
|$1,186
|Average
|$302
|$694
|$905
|Rough
|$204
|$469
|$624
Estimated values
1995 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$449
|$1,030
|$1,326
|Clean
|$400
|$918
|$1,186
|Average
|$302
|$694
|$905
|Rough
|$204
|$469
|$624