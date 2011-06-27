Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 Convertible Consumer Reviews

What a beautiful car Starstruck , 11/20/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful It is the car that you cannot keep your eyes off of. Perfect in almost every aspect. Report Abuse

SC 430 Glenn , 08/31/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is a refined sports car which may be too tame for some, but just right for others. It does not offer the excitement of a 911, Viper or Z06, but it does have creature comforts and fit and finish which is beyond reproach. Having owned many other roadsters, I can tell this is the one I'll keep for a while to come.

Best Car I have Owned. dean , 07/23/2015 2dr Convertible (4.3L 8cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my third SC430. My wife and I love this car. The stylish lines are timeless. The build quality is unmatched, the reliability is insane. I cannot believe that Lexus stopped building such an excellent vehicle. Their new converts can not compare. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Run flat tires Agatha , 08/29/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love driving this car but I have serious problems with tires separating from the rim. Within the last 4 months, I had to replace 3 tires at $400 each. The car does not even have 15K on it. I am an experienced driver but have never experienced such a problem. I believe that the Dunlap run flat tires are of an inferior quality and need improvement. Lexus dealer informed me that these tires are much thinner on the outer portion of the tire. Maybe that is the problem but we as consumers should not suffer from that! When one buys a $65,000 car, he or she should expect quality including the quality of the tires.