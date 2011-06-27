Used 2007 Lexus SC 430 Convertible Consumer Reviews
What a beautiful car
It is the car that you cannot keep your eyes off of. Perfect in almost every aspect.
SC 430
This car is a refined sports car which may be too tame for some, but just right for others. It does not offer the excitement of a 911, Viper or Z06, but it does have creature comforts and fit and finish which is beyond reproach. Having owned many other roadsters, I can tell this is the one I'll keep for a while to come.
Best Car I have Owned.
This is my third SC430. My wife and I love this car. The stylish lines are timeless. The build quality is unmatched, the reliability is insane. I cannot believe that Lexus stopped building such an excellent vehicle. Their new converts can not compare.
Run flat tires
I love driving this car but I have serious problems with tires separating from the rim. Within the last 4 months, I had to replace 3 tires at $400 each. The car does not even have 15K on it. I am an experienced driver but have never experienced such a problem. I believe that the Dunlap run flat tires are of an inferior quality and need improvement. Lexus dealer informed me that these tires are much thinner on the outer portion of the tire. Maybe that is the problem but we as consumers should not suffer from that! When one buys a $65,000 car, he or she should expect quality including the quality of the tires.
2007 SC430 Pebble beach Edition
Purchased this car used with only 7000 miles. This car has exceeded my expectations in all respects. The engineering, fit and finish are beyond reproach. The only concern is the run flat tires. I got the P.B. Edition and love it. I doesn't compare to Porsche, but wasn't designed to do so. A great car for me at 66 yrs.
