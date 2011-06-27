  1. Home
Used 1994 Lexus SC 400 Coupe Consumer Reviews

A terrific car

BWK, 11/21/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have owned my SC400 since new in 1994 and now have over 93K miles on it. I haven't been able to get a new car since then because every car I tried fell short of my Lexus! The car is a dream to drive, corners like it's on rails, and accelerates strongly well past 100 mph. I haven't had a rattle or a repair other than tires, brakes, and wiper blades.

1994 Lexus SC 400

Covina SC 400, 03/25/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the best handling car I have ever purchased. Not only is it a sexy car but it is very comfortable. There were no corners cut on this car. Attention to detail is excellent. This is the best 8 cylinder car that I ever owned.

Nice design

John, 04/23/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Being that old, still has up to date styling. No rattles and still gets the looks, great little car.

My Dream Car

Encino SC, 09/23/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Lexus pre-owned with the Certified Warranty. Fantastic car and dealership. I still see my sales person on a regular basis and my Service Consultant. I now have 213,200+ miles and it still runs great (especially at 80 mph). I am happy to say that I only have to perform regular service. No major mechanical problems. I LOVE my Lexus!

