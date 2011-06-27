Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h SUV Consumer Reviews
RX450h
Overall, great. Fuel economy is better than Highlander Hybrid I owned before. Getting over 29mpg overall, over 30 if I use pure gas. About 26-27 on Interstate. Apparently 87 octane is OK, no pinging. Mpg no different with high-test. Features were quite onerous at first but"I'm catching on". Most disappointing feature is , by far, GPS. Map base is outdated, voice recognition poor and some functions won't operate while moving. I realize you shouldn't be inputting while driving but sometimes you have a co-pilot. I have solved problem by mounting a Garmin on the dash. Marvelous ride!
RX 450h After 1 year
I traded in my 2007 RX350 for this hybrid and have been quite pleased. It feels much more stable on the road. The navigation is disk based and is somewhat different, as it trades the touchscreen for a mouse-like control on the console. I miss the storage compartments in the back that are now taken by batteries. I expected higher MPG and would probably get it if driving stop-n-go on city streets, however Dallas driving uses lots of highways. It has good power, but I find myself starting slower, trying to reach the stated MPG. I initially used Premium fuel, then switched to Regular - noticed no difference in performance or MPG.
Happy camper
The car was garaged and well-maintained by its first owner. We've only had the car for a month, but we've put about 2500 miles - mixed city/hwy - on it. So far, it has been a perfect car. All materials and functions in like-new condition. This car is very quiet, with a great sound system! The nav system will take some adjusting to, but - it's like learning any new language, I suppose. The electronics/iPhone interface are somewhat dated, but that was expected — requiring a few workarounds. Otherwise, if the car live up to its reputation for expected reliability, l'll be a very happy camper!
- Performance
- Comfort
Replacement for a nightmare!
Spent 36k on a new Explorer and it was such a POS I traded it in on this. Night and day! Great vehicle and very reliable. Best overall all wheel drive vehicle I ever purchased!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it!
I have had my 2011 Rx 450h for over 2 years and love it. The gas mileage is decent. It is a comfortable ride and so far no problems. Bought it used in 2014. Just had to replace the battery which was bit costly around $240.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RX 450h
Related Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner