Used 2011 Lexus RX 450h Consumer Reviews
RX450h
Overall, great. Fuel economy is better than Highlander Hybrid I owned before. Getting over 29mpg overall, over 30 if I use pure gas. About 26-27 on Interstate. Apparently 87 octane is OK, no pinging. Mpg no different with high-test. Features were quite onerous at first but"I'm catching on". Most disappointing feature is , by far, GPS. Map base is outdated, voice recognition poor and some functions won't operate while moving. I realize you shouldn't be inputting while driving but sometimes you have a co-pilot. I have solved problem by mounting a Garmin on the dash. Marvelous ride!
RX 450h After 1 year
I traded in my 2007 RX350 for this hybrid and have been quite pleased. It feels much more stable on the road. The navigation is disk based and is somewhat different, as it trades the touchscreen for a mouse-like control on the console. I miss the storage compartments in the back that are now taken by batteries. I expected higher MPG and would probably get it if driving stop-n-go on city streets, however Dallas driving uses lots of highways. It has good power, but I find myself starting slower, trying to reach the stated MPG. I initially used Premium fuel, then switched to Regular - noticed no difference in performance or MPG.
Happy camper
The car was garaged and well-maintained by its first owner. We've only had the car for a month, but we've put about 2500 miles - mixed city/hwy - on it. So far, it has been a perfect car. All materials and functions in like-new condition. This car is very quiet, with a great sound system! The nav system will take some adjusting to, but - it's like learning any new language, I suppose. The electronics/iPhone interface are somewhat dated, but that was expected — requiring a few workarounds. Otherwise, if the car live up to its reputation for expected reliability, l'll be a very happy camper!
Replacement for a nightmare!
Spent 36k on a new Explorer and it was such a POS I traded it in on this. Night and day! Great vehicle and very reliable. Best overall all wheel drive vehicle I ever purchased!
Love it!
I have had my 2011 Rx 450h for over 2 years and love it. The gas mileage is decent. It is a comfortable ride and so far no problems. Bought it used in 2014. Just had to replace the battery which was bit costly around $240.
