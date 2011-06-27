2020 Lexus RX 350 SUV Consumer Reviews
Spectacular Ride!
The last 2015 RX350 saved me from certain horrible injury...a person ran a red light and spun me around more than 360 deg. That vehicle did everything it was supposed to! So I bought another one. Man what smooth ride, nicely fitting seats (F-Sport)....and the technology is far more than I ever dreamed in a vehicle. I love love love this SUV!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it
I don't know where to begin. I got rid of a 2018 Mercedes GLC 300 because the run flat tires needed to be replaced at 13000 miles and none of the embrace mobile app features ever worked through matter how many times the car was serviced. Now I have my brand new 2020 RX350 the remote app worked the 1st time and every time. There is no alternative to use the fob to start the car. That works. The seats are super comfortable the cargo area is very convenient and at a good height. There is lots of Room for passengers and the floors flat making it a truly 3 person back seat. The technology and safety features are remarkable how full and very protective. The screen has been move forward 5" from the previous year and has touchscreen Features. It was so simple to set everything up there are 1 or 2 things that need to be reviewed but if you simply go to YouTube and ask the question you find out how to solve the problem. I couldn't be more happy with my purchase and I'm so glad that I am done with the other the vehicle. I did add the luxury premium package so that I could have the cross traffic and I'm very glad that I did that. I programmed the remote for the gate where I live and it worked the 1st time. I think they really worked out all of the issues from the previous year and took seriously all the comments and made all of the modifications.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Avid RX owner
I drive extensively and this is my fifth RX. Yes number 5, when you drive to remote areas it all about realizability. Previously I had the 2015 RX which drove fine but had slot of temperamental electronics. The new 2020 has premium package offers every safety feature, brake hold, cross traffic front and rear, blind spot warning you name it. I do love the heated steering wheel, and the auto heated seats. The app works great for remote start and locking. My only comment is I think the car sounds a bit tinny when you run it through the car was and at times when closing the doors, I hope the body is still as rugged as my previous models. Highly recommend.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Above expectations
This is our first Lexus, although our family have been Toyota owners for years. The reason we chose Lexus over one of the European luxury cars is because of exceptional reliability. That being said, the infotainment and technology improvements in this car are completely amazing. Even though the 12 inch touchscreen is amazing ... the trackpad is so easy to use, I find myself using it 99% of the time. Totally comfortable, luxury feel of interior surfaces, tight supportive seating, cool air blowing on the back of your neck from the ventilated seats, impressive handling, camera views from all angles ... even a front facing camera to help you know when to stop when pulling into a parking space. We purchased the F Sport Performance package, which perfectly balances luxury and handling capabilities. We've found a keeper! Update: After a few out-of-town road trips we continue to absolutely love this car. There are more safety features than I have time or space to mention. The ONLY downside I have found is the range on a tank of gas. We are averaging 24 mpg and can only expect to go 388 miles to empty. As we dislike going below 1/4 tank, this requires a little too frequent fuel stops. If this is a problem for you, perhaps you should consider the Hybrid RX450h.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Wonderful vehicle
The RX 350 is the best car I've ever owned. Extremely comfortable, roomy, and a great highway ride. My last car was a BMW 430ix which couldn't make it past 38,000 miles without a major drivetrain malfunction. I am looking forward to many years of Lexus enjoyment. Major pluses for me are the safety features, the touchscreen and the wonderful ride. If it handles the snow as well as I anticipate, I will be overjoyed with my purchase.
Sponsored cars related to the RX 350
Related 2020 Lexus RX 350 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020