2019 Lexus RX 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RX 350 SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,783*
Total Cash Price
$52,478
F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,326*
Total Cash Price
$70,485
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,788*
Total Cash Price
$72,543
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,552*
Total Cash Price
$51,449
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$882
|$914
|$946
|$978
|$4,573
|Maintenance
|$364
|$1,043
|$689
|$2,514
|$2,949
|$7,559
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,146
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,334
|Financing
|$2,822
|$2,270
|$1,680
|$1,052
|$379
|$8,203
|Depreciation
|$12,813
|$5,166
|$4,222
|$4,732
|$4,134
|$31,067
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,473
|$10,927
|$9,116
|$11,382
|$10,884
|$62,783
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,185
|$1,228
|$1,270
|$1,314
|$6,142
|Maintenance
|$489
|$1,402
|$925
|$3,377
|$3,961
|$10,153
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$645
|$991
|$1,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,882
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,135
|Financing
|$3,791
|$3,048
|$2,256
|$1,412
|$510
|$11,018
|Depreciation
|$17,210
|$6,939
|$5,670
|$6,355
|$5,553
|$41,727
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,499
|$14,677
|$12,244
|$15,288
|$14,619
|$84,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,179
|$1,220
|$1,263
|$1,307
|$1,352
|$6,321
|Maintenance
|$503
|$1,442
|$952
|$3,476
|$4,076
|$10,450
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$664
|$1,019
|$1,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,967
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,226
|Financing
|$3,901
|$3,137
|$2,322
|$1,454
|$525
|$11,339
|Depreciation
|$17,712
|$7,142
|$5,836
|$6,541
|$5,715
|$42,946
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,302
|$15,105
|$12,601
|$15,734
|$15,046
|$86,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$865
|$896
|$927
|$959
|$4,483
|Maintenance
|$357
|$1,023
|$675
|$2,465
|$2,891
|$7,411
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,104
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,288
|Financing
|$2,767
|$2,225
|$1,647
|$1,031
|$372
|$8,042
|Depreciation
|$12,562
|$5,065
|$4,139
|$4,639
|$4,053
|$30,458
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,072
|$10,713
|$8,937
|$11,159
|$10,671
|$61,552
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Build Your RX 350
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lexus RX 350 in Virginia is:not available
