Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RX 350 SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,786*
Total Cash Price
$37,694
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,585*
Total Cash Price
$50,628
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,712*
Total Cash Price
$36,955
F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,734*
Total Cash Price
$52,107
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$853
|$878
|$905
|$932
|$960
|$4,528
|Maintenance
|$656
|$2,433
|$1,993
|$1,678
|$3,193
|$9,952
|Repairs
|$449
|$684
|$740
|$797
|$858
|$3,527
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,012
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,200
|Financing
|$2,027
|$1,631
|$1,207
|$755
|$273
|$5,893
|Depreciation
|$7,775
|$3,893
|$3,426
|$3,037
|$2,725
|$20,857
|Fuel
|$1,475
|$1,519
|$1,565
|$1,612
|$1,660
|$7,830
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,247
|$11,085
|$9,882
|$8,857
|$9,716
|$54,786
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,145
|$1,180
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$6,081
|Maintenance
|$881
|$3,267
|$2,677
|$2,254
|$4,288
|$13,367
|Repairs
|$603
|$919
|$993
|$1,070
|$1,152
|$4,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,703
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,955
|Financing
|$2,722
|$2,191
|$1,621
|$1,014
|$367
|$7,914
|Depreciation
|$10,444
|$5,229
|$4,602
|$4,078
|$3,661
|$28,014
|Fuel
|$1,981
|$2,040
|$2,102
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$10,516
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,479
|$14,889
|$13,273
|$11,896
|$13,049
|$73,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RX 350 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$914
|$941
|$4,439
|Maintenance
|$643
|$2,385
|$1,954
|$1,645
|$3,130
|$9,757
|Repairs
|$440
|$671
|$725
|$781
|$841
|$3,458
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,973
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,157
|Financing
|$1,987
|$1,599
|$1,183
|$740
|$268
|$5,777
|Depreciation
|$7,623
|$3,817
|$3,359
|$2,977
|$2,672
|$20,448
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,948
|$10,868
|$9,688
|$8,683
|$9,525
|$53,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 RX 350 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,289
|$1,327
|$6,259
|Maintenance
|$907
|$3,363
|$2,755
|$2,319
|$4,413
|$13,757
|Repairs
|$620
|$946
|$1,022
|$1,101
|$1,186
|$4,876
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,782
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,041
|Financing
|$2,802
|$2,255
|$1,668
|$1,043
|$378
|$8,146
|Depreciation
|$10,748
|$5,382
|$4,736
|$4,198
|$3,768
|$28,832
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,077
|$15,324
|$13,660
|$12,243
|$13,430
|$75,734
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 RX 350
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Lexus RX 350 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2017 Lexus RX 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019