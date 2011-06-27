  1. Home
Used 2007 Lexus RX 350 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2007 RX 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.4/422.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque251 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
132 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room36.4 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62 in.
Maximum cargo capacity84.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4090 lbs.
Gross weight5269 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Angle of approach29 degrees
Maximum payload1179 lbs.
Angle of departure23.5 degrees
Length186.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.5 in.
Height66.1 in.
Wheel base106.9 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flint Mica
  • Crystal White
  • Millennium Silver Metallic
  • Breakwater Blue Metallic
  • Neptune Blue Mica
  • Bamboo Pearl
  • Black Forest Pearl
  • Black
  • Savannah Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
225/65R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
