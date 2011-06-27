Used 2004 Lexus RX 330 SUV Consumer Reviews
RX is a Reliable and Attractive SUV
My 2004 RX 330 has been a great car. I love the body style which continues to be attractive despite changes in the body style of newer models. It has been very reliable. The car now has 178000 miles and with routine maintenance I expect it to last another 100,000 miles!
Wow.
If you're looking for a small luxury SUV, I high recommend the RX 330. The AWD allows maximum traction during all sorts of weather. The interior is beautiful, the polished wood steering wheel feels amazing to control. The sound system is hot, the style is hot. If you're also looking at the Acura MDX, let me tell you what the differences are: MDX has more power, more towing capacity and more storage space. It isn't as luxurious, refined or reliable as the RX 330. So it depends on what you're looking for. If you're looking for a hot SUV, take the RX 330. If you're looking for something to camp with or tow with, pick the Acura MDX.
It pays to lease!
I just got off my lease from my 2000 Lexus RX300 and I got this baby in Neptune Blue Mica, pretty much the same color I had before. I got almost every option you can think of excluding the leveling system and navigation/entertainment choices (Who needs that any way? I'm not gonna go off roading, are you?)I'm beyond satisfication right now. I cannot explain it, you have to see and drive one to understand what I am talking about. I thought they couldnt make this any better but they did and then some.
Most reliable SUV
Owned this car since 2004 and never had it back for a repair other than scheduled maintenance.( Oil, Filters, brakes, tires)
2004 Lexus RX300
I am the original owner of my 2004 Lexus 330RX. The only major repair I had to do in 11 years of ownership was a new radiator 3 years ago. Otherwise, the car looks/runs like almost new. Both heated seats still work great (although the control knob of one just fell off). The soft leather on the seats has not cracked and only shows a few creases. In fact, every aspect of this vehicle has functioned properly as designed. I plan to continue buying Lexus SUVs because function & reliability are my top 2 most important aspects of car ownership and this Lexus has exceeded my expectations.
