Used 2016 Lexus RC 300 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2016 RC 300
5.0
4 reviews
Great car!!

KD, 03/28/2016
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
If you're looking for a luxurious sports coupe that is quiet, comfortable, & exciting to drive; the RC 300 is the perfect car. The interior is very elegant and comfortable as you'd expect from a Lexus. Suspension is tuned to give a soft ride but tight enough for you to know its a sports car! Infotainment system is very easy to use in my opinion. The V6 engine is quiet and has ample horsepower to rival other cars in its class. One downside is the V6's fuel economy, which is so-so. Also the RC is a little heavy compared to others in the class. I usually get about 21mpg combined. I opted for the FSport package which included FSport exterior/interior styling and badges, adaptive variable transmission, 19in wheels w/ all-season Michelin tires, and a host of other features such as heated steering wheel and seats, back-up monitor with rear cross traffic alert, LFA inspired digital dash + more! Overall I love the car! I use my car mostly for weekend/highway travel so I spend a lot of time in the car during long trips. Every time I stop at a gas station, shopping center, etc., people are at awe of the styling of the car. I am constantly asked "What kind of car is that!?!?" and the RC constantly receives compliments! I would describe the RC and a "smooth operator"

BEST LEXUS EVER

Frank Lazzerini, M.D., 05/09/2016
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Great looking car. Gets lots of looks. Ride is excellent and very smooth but good handling. Feels like a supercar from behind the wheel. I had an LS460 before this and this car is my favorite. I do lots of highway and this car accelerates great with lots of low RPM torque. Does not need to rev high to get going. Smooth and refined. Really the best car Lexus ever made. I will keep being one after another for years to come. The RC is great for a young Dr like myself!!! update: 5/10/2017 Have 17,000 miles now. Problem free. Car rides and drives great. Smooth power from engine. Accelerates quickly. Great traction in snow. If you can only have one car for everything this is the car. I still think the RC300 is the best Lexus ever and a really great sports car.

Sporty luxury coupe

J Rapier, 05/30/2018
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
If you like a fast, sporty, sleek looking car, the Lexus rc 300 is for you

No complaints!

John R , 03/04/2020
2dr Coupe AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
New owner of a 2016 Rc300 AWD F series. Went from a 2008 Audi TT and find it just as enjoyable. Smooth ride, great performance and gives me what I need for my life. Love it.

