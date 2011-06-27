2020 Lexus NX 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
NX 300 SUV
F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,246*
Total Cash Price
$38,579
Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,458*
Total Cash Price
$51,818
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,311*
Total Cash Price
$53,330
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,922*
Total Cash Price
$52,196
F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,173*
Total Cash Price
$39,336
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,320*
Total Cash Price
$37,823
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$852
|$881
|$912
|$945
|$977
|$4,567
|Maintenance
|$297
|$999
|$663
|$2,299
|$2,605
|$6,863
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$506
|$777
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,689
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,856
|Financing
|$2,075
|$1,669
|$1,235
|$773
|$278
|$6,030
|Depreciation
|$4,385
|$3,735
|$3,053
|$3,420
|$2,990
|$17,583
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,005
|$9,084
|$7,716
|$9,850
|$9,591
|$47,246
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 NX 300 SUV Luxury 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,184
|$1,225
|$1,269
|$1,312
|$6,133
|Maintenance
|$399
|$1,341
|$891
|$3,088
|$3,499
|$9,217
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$680
|$1,044
|$1,723
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,269
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,493
|Financing
|$2,787
|$2,241
|$1,659
|$1,038
|$374
|$8,099
|Depreciation
|$5,890
|$5,017
|$4,100
|$4,594
|$4,015
|$23,616
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,781
|$12,201
|$10,364
|$13,230
|$12,882
|$63,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 NX 300 SUV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,261
|$1,306
|$1,351
|$6,313
|Maintenance
|$410
|$1,380
|$917
|$3,178
|$3,601
|$9,486
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$699
|$1,074
|$1,774
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,335
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,566
|Financing
|$2,868
|$2,307
|$1,708
|$1,069
|$385
|$8,336
|Depreciation
|$6,062
|$5,163
|$4,220
|$4,728
|$4,133
|$24,306
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,212
|$12,557
|$10,667
|$13,616
|$13,258
|$65,311
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 NX 300 SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$1,278
|$1,322
|$6,178
|Maintenance
|$402
|$1,351
|$897
|$3,111
|$3,525
|$9,285
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$684
|$1,052
|$1,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,285
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,512
|Financing
|$2,807
|$2,258
|$1,671
|$1,046
|$377
|$8,159
|Depreciation
|$5,933
|$5,054
|$4,130
|$4,627
|$4,045
|$23,788
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,889
|$12,290
|$10,440
|$13,327
|$12,976
|$63,922
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 NX 300 SUV F SPORT 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$899
|$930
|$963
|$996
|$4,656
|Maintenance
|$303
|$1,018
|$676
|$2,344
|$2,656
|$6,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$516
|$792
|$1,308
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,722
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,893
|Financing
|$2,115
|$1,701
|$1,259
|$788
|$284
|$6,148
|Depreciation
|$4,471
|$3,808
|$3,113
|$3,487
|$3,048
|$17,928
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,221
|$9,262
|$7,868
|$10,043
|$9,779
|$48,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 NX 300 SUV 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$835
|$864
|$894
|$926
|$958
|$4,477
|Maintenance
|$291
|$979
|$650
|$2,254
|$2,554
|$6,728
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$496
|$762
|$1,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,656
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,820
|Financing
|$2,034
|$1,636
|$1,211
|$758
|$273
|$5,912
|Depreciation
|$4,299
|$3,662
|$2,993
|$3,353
|$2,931
|$17,238
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,789
|$8,906
|$7,565
|$9,657
|$9,403
|$46,320
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 NX 300
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus NX 300 in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Lexus NX 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020